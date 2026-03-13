RB Cam Cook Receives Major Praise from Rich Rod Just a Few Practices Into Spring Ball

West Virginia struggled to find answers in the run game a year ago in the running game, largely due to a poor offensive line and a beat-up running back room. Rich Rodriguez and his coaching staff put a lot of time and resources into revamping the group up front, while also landing the nation's leading rusher out of the transfer portal in Cam Cook.

While Rodriguez did not coach Cook at Jacksonville State, he became rather familiar with him, having watched many of Jax State's games throughout the season and knowing he could be a difference-maker at the Power Four level, which he already was during his time at TCU.

“I paid close attention to Jax State because obviously we had ties there," Rodriguez said. "Still had a lot of guys that we recruited on that team, and it’s a great school, and I love the people down there. The mid-week games, I got a chance to watch, and this guy was making people miss. He’s a really good football player, and he was a really good football player in our league (the Big 12) before he went there. We went after him and knew we wanted an experienced guy. I’m glad he’s here. He’s a really smart football player. He’s got a great feel for it. He can block, he can catch. He’s got all the stuff that you want in a back. He is the alpha in the room.”

Cook's 5-foot-9, 202-pound frame doesn't seem like the kind of back that would be able to hammer it in between the tackles and have a bunch of success, but he plays much bigger than that frame would indicate. He forced 100 missed tackles last season and had 53 rushing attempts that went 10+ yards. When he runs the football, he means business, and it's very evident when you flick on the tape. You know, when some guys are tabbed as "angry" runners of the football? He's one of those guys. He wastes very little time getting downhill, hitting the hole, and reaches the second level in a hurry.

The fact that WVU only has a JUCO product in Martavious Boswell and a bunch of freshmen in the room should tell you a lot about Rich Rod's confidence in Cook to be a top-tier back in the league. WVU is still searching to add one more to the room, but it's clear that he will be the workhorse of this group in 2026.