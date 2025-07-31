Mountaineers Now

Pitt Fans Chant "13-9" During The Pat McAfee Show at Steelers' Training Camp

McAfee could have gone the day without being reminded of the 2007 Backyard Brawl.

Schuyler Callihan

Feb 7, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Pat McAfee on the Pat McAfee Show set on Radio Row at the Super Bowl LIX media center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Feb 7, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Pat McAfee on the Pat McAfee Show set on Radio Row at the Super Bowl LIX media center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Pat McAfee took his show on the road to Latrobe, the site of the Pittsburgh Steelers' training camp, and during a segment with quarterback Aaron Rodgers, Pitt fans broke out a 13-9 chant as the future Hall of Famer was discussing his new center and WVU product, Zach Frazier.

"13 what?" Rodgers said. "13-time," McAfee responded. "13-time, what?" Rodgers asked. "You know."

The 13-9 score being referenced was, of course, that of the 2007 Backyard Brawl. McAfee missed two field goals well within his range in that game, where Pitt pulled off the upset of No. 2 WVU, preventing them from playing in a national championship.

A couple of years ago, McAfee went in-depth about that dreadful night and how it was the darkest moment of his life.

“It is a moment that I have tried to bury deep, basically because of how much guilt I feel from what happened that evening. The people that I care about — my teammates, my family, my friends at West Virginia, my roommates — what they had to experience because of my performance in the first quarter, it was just the worst night of my entire life.”

West Virginia just so happens to face Pitt in Rich Rodriguez's first game back as the WVU head coach against a Power Four opponent on September 13th (9/13).

SCHUYLER CALLIHAN

Schuyler Callihan is the publisher of West Virginia On SI and has been a trusted source covering the Mountaineers since 2016. He is the host of Between The Eers, The Walk Thru Game Day Show, and In the Gun Podcast. The Wheeling, WV native moved to Charlotte, North Carolina in 2020 to cover the Charlotte Hornets and Carolina Panthers.

