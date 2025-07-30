Is West Virginia Ditching the Matte Gold Helmet?
Earlier this summer, West Virginia revealed the return of the glossy blue helmets — a look that has been out of the helmet rotation since 2012. It was a move that was long overdue, and one Mountaineer fans are ecstatic about as it brings back so many of the good memories from the Don Nehlen and Rich Rodriguez days.
The return also sparked some chatter on social media as to whether or not the white and gold helmets would follow suit with a gloss finish. In the pictures and videos that players have taken of their locker with the helmets all laid out, it doesn't appear to be the case for the white lid, at least for now.
The gold, however, hasn't even been spotted. Quarterback Nicco Marchiol, running back Tye Edwards, and cornerback Jordan Scruggs made posts on their Instagram stories, and you can see each of their helmets with the matte gold one missing.
The old gold 1965 throwback may end up being its replacement, although the school is not going to revert back to old gold as its primary color. The matte gold look wasn't very popular amongst the fans, especially when they wore the gold jerseys and gold pants, giving them the look of 11 Big Birds on the field.
WVU has made several tweaks to its uniform over the past two years, going back to a more classic West Virginia look. The glossy helmets, the double stripe on the pants, the Flying WV on the side of the shoulder, and the shoulder chips on the top of the pads. Ditching the matte gold helmet would continue that theme of going back to a more recognizable, classic look, also giving more appearances for the glossy blue lid.
