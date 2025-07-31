Preseason Predictions for WVU's MVP, Breakout Player, Rookie of the Year + More
Since practice is officially underway and the roster is, for the most part, set in stone, I felt like now would be a good time to release my preseason awards for the Mountaineers. Below are my picks for West Virginia's MVP, Offensive and Defensive Player of the Year, Rookie of the Year, Breakout Player of the Year, Lineman of the Year, and Top Receiver.
Team MVP: RB Jahiem White
Assuming he stays healthy, Jahiem White could be in line for one of those special seasons. I'm talking a true candidate for the Maxwell Award, the Doak Walker Award, and perhaps All-American consideration. He's a perfect fit for this Rich Rodriguez offense, and if he gets a little help up front, he could be one of the nation's top leading rushers.
Offensive Player of the Year: RB Jahiem White
The team MVP has to be the player of the year on his side of the ball, too, right? The Mountaineers have several options to work with in the backfield, but it's going to start and end with White. If he's able to rush for over 1,000 yards and perhaps well beyond that mark, WVU is going to be in business. With so many faces at receiver and a wide-open quarterback competition, having success on the ground is going to be paramount.
Defensive Player of the Year: CB Michael Coats Jr.
If Jimmori Robinson was cleared by the time I put this together, he would have been the pick, so just keep that in mind. Instead of giving you a player who may or may not be eligible, I'll give you my next best option, Nevada cornerback transfer Michael Coats Jr. He's a lockdown corner on the outside whom defensive coordinator Zac Alley can trust on an island, which is something the WVU defense has lacked for years. Beanie Bishop was great, but he rarely played man coverage. Coats was one of the nation's leaders in passes defended a year ago and was a coveted recruit in the transfer portal. A massive get for the coaching staff.
Rookie of the Year: DL Taylor Brown
I went back and forth between Brown and fellow defensive lineman Wilnerson Telemaque for this one. I also lightly considered linebacker Mike Hastie, but I'll stick with my gut here and go with who I believe has the highest ceiling from the 2025 class...what's left of it at least. Brown is super athletic and twitchy, and although the Mountaineers have a bunch of veterans in the projected two-deep, he should be able to find a spot in the rotation. I don't anticipate this freshman class as a whole to see much playing time.
Lineman of the Year: C Landen Livingston
I know, I'm really going out on a limb here. Sometimes you just have to go with the safest pick, and for this "award," that would be Livingston. He's one of the very few returning players in the o-line room and pretty much the only one who has played meaningful snaps. I do believe others have a higher ceiling, but Livingston is the only sure thing at this point.
Breakout Player of the Year: DL Hammond Russell IV
Russell has improved every year he's been in Morgantown. It may not show on the stat sheet much, but I promise you, he's made massive strides. Now, he'll move into a starting role and *potentially* be flanked by Jimmori Robinson and Edward Vesterinen. Although it's a different scheme, Fatorma Mulbah did a lot of damage at/behind the line of scrimmage a year ago. Russell has more help around him and a brilliant DC, meaning he could surpass the numbers Mulbah put up a year ago.
Top Receiver: WR Cam Vaughn
You can make a case for about five or six guys in this room to step up and be high-level players. I'm not sure that any of them are going to outproduce Vaughn, though. Not only does he have familiarity with this system, having played for Rich Rod at Jax State, but he led the team in all three categories despite it being just his second year playing the position. Another offseason of learning, growing, and developing? Yeah, this one feels like a lock.
