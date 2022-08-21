Skip to main content

POLL: How Many Games WVU Will Win This Season? The Results Are in

WVU fans expect this year's team to finish in the top half of the Big 12.

The expectations for this year's West Virginia football team are fairly low from an outsider's perspective. However, patience is wearing thin in the Mountain State as we head into year four of the Neal Brown era. To be fair, Brown has dealt with a lot since making the transition to Morgantown and probably more than he or anyone anticipated.

From the transfer portal, to NIL, to a global pandemic, it hasn't been a smooth first three years for Brown. 

This offseason, several key players left the program including CB Daryl Porter Jr., WR Winston Wright Jr., and DL Akheem Mesidor, just to name a few. Although they lost a fair amount to the portal, the coaching staff did a really good job of using the portal to their advantage as well. 

They restocked the secondary with CB Rashad Ajayi (Colorado State), CB Wesley McCormick (James Madison), and S Marcis Floyd (Murray State), added some quality depth in the front seven with DL Mike Lockhart (Georgia Tech), DL Zeiqui Lawton (Cincinnati), and LB Tirek Austin-Cave (Miami). And then arguably the most important addition, QB JT Daniels who transferred in from Georgia.

At one point, it felt as if the Mountaineers were going to be a team that would struggle to become bowl eligible. Now, they are garnering some attention as a darkhorse team in the Big 12 Conference. 

With the start of the 2022 season less than two weeks away, I wanted to get a feel for where the fanbase stood in terms of expectations for this team. 

Of the 307 people that participated in my Twitter poll, 4.9% expect five wins or less, 38.4% expect 6-7 wins, 51.8% expect 8-9 wins, and 4.9% believe this team should win ten or more games. 

