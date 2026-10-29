Predicting All Four Games Remaining on WVU's Football Schedule

No game this weekend for the West Virginia Mountaineers, of course, so we don't have a prediction to give you as we normally do every Thursday. Instead, how about four predictions? WVU has four games left on its schedule, three of which are against top-25 teams.

How many of these four games will they win? My thoughts below.

at No. 13 Texas Tech: Lose

Running record: 5-4 (2-4)

Believe it or not, I actually think this is a winnable game. You have a bye week to rest and prepare while Tech is going to have a four-quarter dogfight with Arizona just seven days after suffering their first loss of the season at Cincinnati. If they drop this one, it's going to create a sense of panic for the Red Raiders. Even if they win, it's a good setup for the Mountaineers.

This isn't the same Texas Tech team from a year ago, by any stretch of the imagination. Their defense has dropped from 3rd nationally to 86th, while their offense has dipped from 10th to 46th. They are vulnerable.

All that said, I think their ability to run the ball is going to hurt WVU, just as Cincinnati did in Morgantown, which will make life easier on QB Will Hammond. Tech comes out on top in a shootout.

vs. Kansas: Win

Running record: 6-4 (3-4)

The Jayhawks are 3-4, but they are a pesky bunch, so this by no means is going to be a cakewalk. They are on the cusp of having a top-25 offense, averaging north of 445 yards per game, largely due to their rushing attack. QB Isaiah Marshall has done a nice job replacing Jalon Daniels, though, throwing for 1,506 yards and 11 touchdowns. The biggest problem for him so far? The turnovers. He's thrown seven picks and has 13 (!) turnover-worthy plays. That's playing with fire a little too often.

With this game being at home, I really like West Virginia's chances to get back in the win column. Kansas has lost both of its road games this year, falling by an average of 14 points. I'm not so sure it will be a two-score game, but I don't see them flipping the script and getting a win on the road.

vs. No. 18 Houston: Win

Running record: 7-4 (4-4)

Willie Fritz is one hell of a coach. He has turned yet another program around and one that many felt would always struggle in the Big 12. The first thing you think of when it comes to Fritz-coached teams is defense. Well, the Cougs have been good on that side of the ball, but not quite as sharp as you'd think. They are 68th in total defense (357.9 ypg/allowed), 125th against the pass (257.4 ypg), 20th defending the run (100.5), and 45th in scoring defense (21 ppg).

West Virginia didn't have a great day running the ball against the best defense in the league in TCU, but still found a way to rack up 186 yards on the ground. If they are in that ballpark or possibly over two bills, it's going to be a tough day for Houston's defense. Mike Hawkins Jr. could have another Cincinnati-like day against them through the air.

Look, West Virginia beat Houston a year ago when they had a much better defense and the Mountaineers' offense wasn't nearly as efficient, reliable, or explosive as it is this year. And this one is at home. I'll take WVU.

at No. 6 Utah: Lose

Running record: 7-5 (4-5)

No Kyle Whittingham, no problem. Morgan Scalley has picked up right where his predecessor left off and has the Utes in a great spot to make the Big 12 Championship Game and College Football Playoff. The final month of the season isn't kind to them either, as they have a road trip to Cincinnati this week, the Holy War next week, and back-to-back road games against Arizona and TCU before coming back home for this one against the Mountaineers.

Defensively, this is the closest thing West Virginia will see to TCU. The Utes have a top-10 run defense (88 yards per game) and a top-10 scoring defense (14.6 ppg). Winning this game would have to look pretty similar to the win over the Frogs, although Devon Dampier isn't going to put the ball in harm's way nearly as much as Jaden Craig did. Because of that, I don't see WVU's defense getting enough actual stops to win this one on the road.

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