Preseason Bowl Projections for WVU: Where the Mountaineers Could Land This Winter
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After a disappointing start to Rich Rodriguez's return to West Virginia with a 4-8 season, the Mountaineers are hoping to do more than just make a bowl game. Sure, getting to six wins would be a step in the right direction, but this staff believes it's capable of accomplishing more.
With so much uncertainty surrounding the roster, I'm honestly surprised a few other outlets are even projecting the Mountaineers to make a bowl game. All you've heard this offseason about the Mountaineers on a national scale is how this is going to be a continuation of the struggles they endured last fall.
After a quick browse this morning, I came across three projections for the Mountaineers, which inspired me to make my own projection.
Projections from other outlets
Athlon Sports: Independence Bowl vs. Kennesaw State
CBS Sports: Independence Bowl vs. Tulane
College Football News: Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl vs. Army
Our preseason projection: Cactus Bowl vs. Nebraska
Earlier this week, I released my game-by-game picks and had the Mountaineers finishing the 2026 season with a 7-5 record, going 5-4 in Big 12 Conference play. This team has more than enough talent to take advantage of a fairly manageable start to the season, but the lack of depth will begin to show later in the year when they go through that challenging five-game stretch to end the year, where they will play some of the top teams in the league.
The team I'm projecting West Virginia to play, Nebraska, has a very similar look to their schedule. There's a good chance they open the year 5-0, getting wins over Ohio, Bowling Green, North Dakota, Michigan State, and Maryland, but then things ramp up with games against Indiana, Oregon, Washington, and Illinois. Not to mention, they will end the year with Ohio State and Iowa. While the Cornhuskers may take a step, they have a difficult schedule to navigate.
Playing in the Cactus Bowl is not something West Virginia fans will be thrilled about, but I don't think anyone will be complaining with a seven-win season in year two and a chance to double their win total from 2025.
Big 12 Bowl ties for 2026-27 season
Valero Alamo Bowl — Tuesday, December 29, 2026
Pop-Tarts Bowl — Tuesday, December 29, 2026
Kinder’s Texas Bowl — Thursday, December 31, 2026
AutoZone Liberty Bowl — Saturday, January 2, 2027
Cactus Bowl — Saturday, December 26, 2026
Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl — Tuesday, December 22, 2026
ESPN Events Pool of Games (several bowls with indirect ties)
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Schuyler Callihan is the publisher of West Virginia On SI and has been a trusted source covering the Mountaineers since 2016. He is the host of Between The Eers, The Walk Thru Game Day Show, and In the Gun Podcast. The Wheeling, WV native moved to Charlotte, North Carolina in 2020 to cover the Charlotte Hornets and Carolina Panthers.Follow Callihan_