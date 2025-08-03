Preseason Bowl Projections Have West Virginia Watching From Home
Just about anywhere you look, West Virginia's win total for the 2025 season is set at 5.5, meaning becoming bowl-eligible this fall could be a struggle. The Mountaineers do have to play some of the Big 12's best, including Utah, BYU, TCU, Arizona State, Texas Tech, and Kansas, which is no slouch either.
The margin for error with this group is extremely thin. They can't afford to trip up in Athens in Week 2 against Ohio and then follow that up with a loss in the Backyard Brawl to Pitt. You could even make the argument that going 2-1 in non-conference play puts them in a difficult spot.
When you combine the unknowns of the roster and the strength of the schedule, it's reasonable to have low expectations. But not making a bowl game? That's how Athlon Sports and College Football News see things heading into the year, each leaving the Mountaineers out of their preseason bowl projections.
Naturally, the Big 12 will eat itself alive, as always. Teams that should be good enough to win eight or nine may struggle to get to a bowl game because there are no gimmes in this league, unlike the other Power Four conferences, where there are usually two or three. On paper, it doesn't look like there are very many Big 12 games where the Mountaineers will be favored, but some teams could be way worse than we all expect, which could increase the likelihood of going bowling for WVU.
In his eighteen years as an FBS head coach, Rodriguez has failed to make a bowl game only four times, two of which were in his first year (West Virginia '01 and Michigan '08). He did take Arizona to the New Mexico Bowl in his first season in Tucson and Jacksonville State to the New Orleans Bowl — both resulting in wins.
WVU Football Schedule
8/30 vs. Robert Morris
9/6 at Ohio
9/13 vs. Pitt
9/20 at Kansas
9/27 vs. Utah
10/3 at BYU
10/18 at UCF
10/25 vs. TCU
11/1 at Houston
11/8 vs. Colorado
11/15 at Arizona State
11/29 vs. Texas Tech
