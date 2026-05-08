Four WVU Football Newcomers Pick New Jersey Numbers

After fifteen practices, we have some more changes within the WVU football roster. Don't worry, no one has left, and there haven't been any additions. We just have to relearn a handful of jersey numbers.

DL Zeke Durham-Campbell No. 96 —> No. 18

Ezekiel Durham-Campbell

Durham-Campbell is a game-changer and could be a game-wrecker for opposing teams. He has the ability to be a dominant force off the edge, and for him, it'll be a bittersweet moment in his Mountaineer debut as he will take on his former team (Coastal Carolina) in that season opener in Morgantown. Last season with the Chants, he logged 42 tackles, eight tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks, and two forced fumbles.

LB Tyler Stolsky No. 34 —> No. 14

Tyler Stolsky

Stolsky plays the game the right way — tough, physical, and with max effort. He even played a game with a club in his hand last season for Florida Atlantic, if that tells you anything about his attitude. He spent a couple of years at Minnesota before going down to Boca Raton, so he has some Power Four experience already under his belt. Right now, I have him as the backup to Ben Cutter at the MIKE linebacker spot.

S Andrew Powdrell No. 14 —> No. 0

Andrew Powdrell

Powdrell has been one of the most impressive players in the Mountaineers secondary, as far as the newcomers are concerned. He has legit speed and can play both the nickel/sam position and either safety spot. At UNLV, he played corner. A versatile chess piece for Zac Alley, who will likely be a starting safety to begin the year. The development of Maliek Hawkins and the play of Geimere Latimer gives WVU tha ability to move Powdrell. Plus, they need more help at safety anyway.

CB CB Chams Diagne No. 18 —> No. 7

WVU Athletics Communication

There is a lot to like about Chams Diagne (6'3"). First of all, he has the necessary size and length to be a problem for opposing receivers. The big thing for him is learning how to use that size to his advantage and play with good technique. If he has a strong summer in the weight room and plays with more consistency in fall camp, he'll put himself in position to have a strong 2026 campaign. Last year at Georgia State, he recorded 25 tackles and three passes defended en route to a 59.6 grade on PFF.