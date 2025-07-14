Projecting the WVU Football Offensive Depth Chart Heading Into Fall Camp
It's hard to believe, but we're just a few weeks away from the start of fall camp. There, we'll start to get an idea as to who will be occupying major roles for West Virginia this fall and who will contribute off the bench.
What could the depth chart look like? Here are my thoughts for the offensive side of the ball heading into camp.
QB: Nicco Marchiol, Jaylen Henderson, Max Brown, Khalil Wilkins, Scotty Fox
This is a three-man race between Marchiol, Henderson, and Brown. While Henderson may offer more of a dual-threat presence at quarterback, Marchiol is probably best positioned to win the job. Don't expect Rodriguez to name him (or anyone) the starter a week into camp. He'll let this thing play out and gain as much data as possible before making a decision.
RB: Jahiem White, Jaylan Knighton, Tye Edwards, Kannon Katzer, Diore Hubbard, Cyncir Bowers
The deepest group on the entire roster, in my opinion. West Virginia has two legitimate starting-caliber players with White and SMU transfer Jaylan Knighton. Beyond that, it'll get interesting. The staff seems to be high on Hubbard, but perhaps that's more long-term thinking. Phil Steele told us last week on In the Gun that Katzer is a name to watch, and Tye Edwards is a big, physical back that can handle the short-yardage duties. Even JUCO transfer Cyncir Bowers could find a way to contribute with all that speed he has.
WR (X): Cam Vaughn, Jeff Weimer, Logan Ramper
Vaughn will be the go-to option for whoever is at quarterback for WVU. Great size, length, speed, and ability to make things happen after the catch. Weimer (Idaho State transfer) and Ramper (Slippery Rock transfer) are two experienced pass catchers who are moving up from the lower ranks. Weimer does have some experience at this level, though, having spent some time at UNLV.
WR (Z): Jaden Bray, Christian Hamilton, Jordan McCants, Jarel Williams, Justin Smith-Brown
If he's healthy, Jaden Bray could be in line for a breakout season. He appeared to be the best receiver the Mountaineers had last spring and fall camp, but just couldn't stay on the field. When the ball did go his way, though, big things happened. Two catches, each for 44 yards. Christian Hamilton (North Carolina TR) and Jordan McCants (Jacksonville State TR) will see the field a ton and could even push Bray if he struggles early on.
WR (SL): Rodney Gallagher, Oran Singleton Jr., Jarod Bowie, Preston Fox, Cyrus Traugh, Armoni Weaver, Tyshawn Dues
WVU has four reliable options here in the slot, and you can expect at least three of them to see a healthy dose of snaps. Fox and/or Bowie could be primarily used on special teams while the other becomes the third man in this rotation. This somewhat feels like a make-or-break year for Gallagher, although past results were more of a coaching problem. Singleton, the Eastern Michigan transfer, brings more speed to the group and can be an option as a punt returner.
TE: Grayson Barnes, Jacob Barrick, Greg Genross, Ryan Ward, Noah Braham, Colin McBee
Barnes is an intriguing athlete who has the build and athleticism of a receiver, who just happens to play tight end. Jacob Barrick will serve as an extension to the offensive line, as will Braham and McBee, who are hybrid tight ends/fullbacks. Genross will be the No. 2 option in the passing game in this group behind Barnes, but don't discount Barrick getting some looks.
Offensive Line
LT: Malik Agbo, Nick Krahe, Donovan Haslem
LG: Walter Young Bear, Joshua Aisosa, Cooper Young, Phillip Bowser, Griffin Fogle
C: Landen Livingston, Carson Lee, Robby Martin, Brandon Homady
RG: Kimo Makane'ole, Ayden Bussell, Wyatt Minor, Raymond Kovalesky
RT: Ty'Kieast Crawford, Xavier Bausley, Mickel Clay
There could be several different variations for this group, but this appears to be the most likely: Agbo-Young Bear-Livingston-Makane'ole-Crawford, as we wrote about earlier this morning. The biggest difference I see with this group? The second unit has a much higher floor than last year's bunch. If they have to make some tweaks or call on someone due to an injury, there shouldn't be as big of a drop-off as there was in 2024.
