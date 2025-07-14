Mountaineers Now

Miles McBride Makes an Appearance on NBC's 'Today' Show

The former Mountaineer hits national TV this morning.

Schuyler Callihan

Mar 10, 2025; Sacramento, California, USA; New York Knicks guard Miles McBride (2) celebrates after scoring a basket during the fourth quarter against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images
Miles McBride was the centerpiece of West Virginia basketball a handful of years ago, and now, he's a key bench piece for one of the most popular teams in the NBA - the New York Knicks.

These past few months have been extremely busy for Deuce as he helped the Knicks make a run to the Eastern Conference Finals, welcomed his daughter, Ace, into the world, and released his first children's book, Deuce: The Champion of Friendship.

Earlier this month, McBride made a brief appearance on NBC's 4th of July show, and this morning, he returned to the network to talk about the release of his book, dad life, and this past season with the Knicks on "Today."

“I’ve always wanted to be a role model to the kids and really just inspire positivity, change, and anything they put their minds to, they can do it," McBride said about the book. "I feel like sports brings people together, and it's just been such a fun process doing this."

“It was so special," he said when asked about his team's deep playoff run. "Playing in the Garden, there’s nothing like it, and it’s because of the fans. And now, walking around after the season finished, people are coming up to me and just talking about what it did for them, bringing tears to their eyes. It’s so beautiful that the game I love and I’m so fortunate to play, can do that and bring people together.”

His girlfriend, Ana Zortea, even came on for a few seconds and praised Deuce for being a good father, noting, "Honestly, he changes more diapers than I do."

