The 13 WVU Players the Staff Must Focus on Retaining Before the Transfer Portal Opens
West Virginia's season just ended a few minutes ago, and now, the staff will quickly turn its attention to player retention and recruiting. The transfer portal doesn't officially open until January 2nd, but we'll see players all over the country, including here in Morgantown, announce their intentions to go portaling after they have their exit meetings with the coaches.
Who are the players the Mountaineers need to hang onto? I've got twelve in mind with some thoughts on each of them. Of course, there are many others that WVU would love to retain, but this is the "main priority," guys, in my opinion.
Offense
QB Scotty Fox Jr. - I bet very few people expected Fox to be on this list at the beginning of the season, but boy, has he earned it. There are a lot of things that he needs to clean up, of course, but the traits are there, and he's already proved he can put up some really strong performances against Big 12 opponents. In what's been a rough year, finding a young quarterback to build with gives hope that things can turn quickly.
QB Khalil Wilkins - I'm all in on Fox being the guy, so don't get it twisted. Having another young quarterback on the roster who has been in the system for a year and is a perfect fit for the scheme is something every coach dreams of. Convincing him to come back may be a challenge because of the way Fox has taken hold of the job, but he may be better off staying put and being one play away from being the guy.
RB Jahiem White - One of the most electric running backs in the nation and West Virginia will have to keep other programs away, even after a year in which he appeared in just two games and suffered a season-ending knee injury. Unless something unforeseen happens, I'm confident that he will return to Morgantown.
RB Diore Hubbard - His 3.5 yards per carry won't blow you away, but he had to scrap, fight, and claw his way to that average every time he touched it. He ran hard, kept his feet moving, and played through injury. That's a Rich Rod guy. Once they piece together a better offensive line, he'll have better numbers.
WR Jaden Bray - Bray could have another year of eligibility remaining if he receives a medical waiver. Getting him back gives West Virginia another big, long receiver who can stretch the field vertically. His absence impacted Cam Vaughn's production this year.
WR Cam Vaughn - Vaughn is a game-changer and arguably the most talented receiver the Mountaineers have had since the duo of David Sills V and Gary Jennings. His lack of effort following an interception today is unacceptable, but I'm not sure that will impact the staff's decision to retain him. You better believe there will be some teams trying to get him to put his name in the portal. Can WVU hang onto him?
LT Nick Krahe and C Landen Livingston - The offensive line has been an eyesore this season, but Krahe and Livingston, in my opinion, have played well enough for this staff to want to keep them around. You don't want to have to replace the entire starting line for the second straight year, and you have to keep in mind this is not only their first year in the system, but their first season of receiving real playing time. It was about par for the course for a first-year starter.
Defense
DL Nate Gabriel - He didn't generate much of a pass rush, but Gabriel was stout in the run game this season. It's hard to find athletic 295-300 pounders, and when you have a guy that's flashed here and there, you better hang onto him.
BAN Curtis Jones Jr. - This guy isn't going anywhere, but I have to include him on this list because he is 100% an important piece to the puzzle. He still may see some packages at running back, but I firmly believe he's going to be a key cog on the defensive side of the ball starting next year, and that's where he'll spend the majority of his time.
LB Ben Bogle - Over the last month and a half or so, Bogle has really come on strong as a rotational piece at linebacker. He's a true run stuffer, holding the highest grade (90.2) against the run on WVU's defense, per PFF. I'm not sure if he starts next fall, but he's definitely someone this coaching staff will want to have back.
LB Ben Cutter - I wasn't wowed by Cutter's play this season and, in some ways, felt like he took a step back. I'll attribute that to learning a new defensive system and learning his role more than anything else. He can play better and will.
S Israel Boyce - Boyce is one of six players who have seen significant time at safety this season, and he's the only one among that group who has eligibility remaining. He needs to improve in pass coverage, but it's in there.
