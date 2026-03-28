Projecting WVU's Two-Deep on Offense Midway Through Spring Ball

The media doesn't get to take in any practices throughout the spring at WVU, but from the things I've gathered from the team's press conferences in addition to other intel, this is how I see West Virginia's offense as of now, roughly midway through spring practice.

QB: Michael Hawkins Jr., Scotty Fox Jr.

Hawkins, who transferred in from Oklahoma, has next-level potential. I still firmly believe Scotty Fox Jr. can be a starter at the Power Four level with some more time to develop. But right now, Hawkins is who I expect to win the job and be the guy to get things turned around in Morgantown.

RB: Cam Cook, Amari Latimer OR Martavious Boswell

The nation's leading rusher (Cam Cook) is now in Rich Rod's offense, making it a match made in heaven. Because I think the No. 2 spot will largely be shared, I'm listing both Boswell and the freshman stud, Latimer.

WR (X): Prince Strachan, TaRon Francis

Strachan has some serious potential. He was buried on the depth chart last season at USC, but he did show some positive things during his time at Boise State. He's in line to have a breakout year, and Francis, the former four-star recruit, is an incredible backup option who looks the part.

WR (SL): Kedrick Triplett, Cyrus Traugh

Wouldn't be surprised to see DJ Epps or Keon Hutchins mixed in here, but until we get more information on where these guys are primarily lining up at, we'll leave it as is. Traugh has already unexpectedly received some early spring ball praise from Rich Rod, for what it's worth. Could be a sneaky good depth option that no one is talking much about.

WR (Z): Jaden Bray, DJ Epps

If Bray can stay healthy, he can have a big year. He's one of the better receivers in this league that no one knows about because of his injury luck the past two years. Big, physical dude who can box out defenders and make some things happen after the catch, too. DJ Epps, in one way or another, is going to have an impact — just unsure of where he primarily lines up.

TE: Ryan Ward, Cam Ball

Clemson's Josh Sapp is in the mix here, too, and I anticipate all three playing heavy snaps throughout the season. For now, I'm going with Ward, who has the most experience in the system, and Ball, who has the look of an NBA power forward with his 6'7", 240-pound frame.

The offensive line

LT: Nick Krahe, Cam Griffin OR Malik Agbo

LG: Wes King, Cam Griffin

C: Landen Livingston, Cam Griffin

RG: Amare Grayson, Devin Vass

RT: Carsten Casady, Kevin Brown

There will be good competition at the two guard spots, as well as right tackle. Although Kevin Brown is a true freshman, the coaching staff is absolutely open to the idea of him starting if he earns that right. Cam Griffin is the Swiss Army Knife of the o-line. He's logged over 80 snaps at all five positions, so if he doesn't win the starting job at left guard, I'd expect him to be the top option from center to left tackle.