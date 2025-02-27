Quick Hits: Two QB System, Early Transfer Portal Needs, Rebuild Timeline + More
West Virginia head football coach Rich Rodriguez spent a half an hour with the media on Thursday afternoon following this team's second spring practice. Below are some key highlights from today's press conference.
Anything standing out the first couple of practices
“The progress of the quarterbacks has been good to see. We’ve got three quarterbacks that have taken reps or started Division I football games and then we’ve got a couple of talented freshmen. I think that room has shown pretty good progress. I still think we got to get a little more depth at wide out. We just don’t have the numbers right now at wide receiver. Offensive line, they’re all new. I know the whole starting unit and probably half of the second unit is gone, so we’re kind of starting all over there. And Coach (Zac) Alley has been impressive from the start with defense.”
If he knows what he’ll target already in the April portal window
“The worst part after spring is to let guys go because after our Big 12 call yesterday, it looks like roster limit is going to go to 105. I don’t like that and probably most coaches don’t. It’s going to cut out a lot of opportunities, especially for walk-ons. We’re going to have to cut some guys to get down to 105 and then are probably going to have to cut a few more because we’re going to need certain positions that are probably thin right now, like wide receiver.”
If two quarterbacks could see the field
“Some coaches say if you have two, you have none. Or if you have three, you have none. I don’t believe that. I always say if you’re good enough to win with, I’ll play you, at any position, including quarterback. I mean, hell, at Ole Miss, we were rotating guys in and out and some people questioned that with Matt Corral and John Rhys Plumlee, but they were both good enough to start. I hope I have three quarterbacks or four quarterbacks that are good enough to win with and that’ll give me a comfortable feeling.”
If rebuilding a program takes as long as it once did
“I’m smarter, and wiser, I think, but I’ve also got a bigger staff that can help me. And I think there’s some things that’s different now that helps you build a roster maybe quicker with the transfer portal. Back then if you lost a lot of seniors, man, it’s really going to take you a couple of years to build those young guys up. Now, we brought in 25 transfers or so and most of them are grown men. I think you can fix some issues quicker than ever before.”
Why Rhett Rodriguez and Pat White are ready for their coaching roles
“First off, they know the system. Those guys, not only do they know it, they played in it. But I told Pat when I hired Pat, ‘I’m not hiring you because of what you did back in the 2000s. I’m hiring you because you can help us win now.’ It’s a team game, but the most important position that has to be coached well is the quarterback. That’s the first thing y’all ask me. Like, ain’t none of ya have asked me about the free safety. But the quarterback, we need as many eyes as we can so Pat’s going to look at certain things, Rhett is really smart, he knows the system, but he also knows how we want to implement it. He’s been working for this opportunity and so has Pat. I’m tickled to death to have them.”
