Quick Hits: WVU DC Jordan Lesley Talks Newcomers + a Possible Star in the Making

RE: If DL Jordan Jefferson's role will increase

"2019 was a little unfair to him but I'll say this, '20 was unfair to a lot of guys going into their 2nd year because that development is so key to a redshirt freshman or a true sophomore. A lot of the things last year that I had to do for Darius [Stills], a lot of times didn't fit Jordan's skillset which is fine. We just had to move him around and we knew we were going to be at the time, a little unproven in the secondary so we had to be creative with what we did up front. A lot of that is also wasn't right in what Jordan is dynamic at. This year, again, a little bit different. People start to attack you differently and you need a different skill set in different situations, so now I think his role will increase. He's had a great offseason. I don't know if he's the strongest guy but if not he's one of the top three. It's ridiculous how strong the kid is. He's needed."

RE: Approach to adding transfers/expectations for them

"The guys from the FCS-level, they had a skill set that we needed. A lot of what we evaluated with them is number one how they play the game, number two the type of men that they are. Those guys [Deshawn Stevens & Charles Woods] are going to be really good for us. Caleb Coleman, a junior college transfer, was a guy that with the COVID situation, was a multi-year eligibility guy that had junior college experience. So in our eyes, he really has the same eligibility as a high school kid almost. We just got Darel Middleton from Tennessee and when you see him, he stands out. He has a good skill set but has to get in shape. So, it's a little bit of a combination of need versus the type of guys that we bring in. Do we need them to be 'guys' right out of the gate? Probably not."

RE: Lanell Carr's development

"Lanell is one of our most naturally gifted pass rushers. He just has a knack for it. We're playing Lanell more as a stand-up, a little more at bandit than we did. We're trying to find ways to use him. I'm really excited for what the next three weeks hold for Lanell.

RE: Thoughts on Maine LB transfer Deshawn Stevens

"The stats kind of speak for themselves but he's more of a box-backer or a B-up guy. He has done a nice job in these two practices, he has a knack to blitz whether it's inside or outside.

RE: Thoughts on Penn State LB transfer Lance Dixon

"Long, athletic, can run, and extremely rangy. He's doing a good job through two days."

