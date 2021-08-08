Quick Hits: WVU OC Gerad Parker Talks Progress of QBs, Young Receivers

RE: Improvement from QB Jarret Doege

"He threw it clean. It's coming out on time for the most part. We connected downfield on some stuff yesterday that was encouraging on some concepts that we really wanted to improve on. He's worked on his game both physically and mentally and his body. He's owned himself, he's become a leader. I think he's made great strides, we really do as a staff as well."

RE: Progress of receivers

"They have really put in the work from January to now. They've caught over 110,000 balls. They've put in a great deal of work that they've done and charted on their own in order to get to a position where they have the confidence to be able to catch the football consistently but also handle the ugly work.'

RE: How freshman WR Kaden Prather is coming along

"He's much further along mentally and the knowledge of what we're doing which allows him to play faster. Now, he's at that point where the speed of it all is still a surprise to those guys. So, day one we were just like 'hey, take a deep breath, calm down' and day two was a lot better. It'll continue to slow down for him."

RE: Which backup QB is standing out

"Garrett Greene would come up second. He's picking up from spring where he left off. Now, he's got a stronger knowledge of all we're doing, now he's just got to let it continue to slow down, keep anxiety low and we'll see a trend of it slowing down for him as it goes."

