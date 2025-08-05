Updated West Virginia Offensive Depth Chart Projection After One Week of Fall Camp
West Virginia is 25 days away from lining up to play Robert Morris in Morgantown. They have completed five fall camp practices and will begin full contact today. The offense is Rich Rodriguez's baby, and features a mixture of returning players and new players. Today, I am going to make my projection at the depth chart.
This is opinion-based and will not feature any player currently ineligible under the NCAA's rules.
Quarterback:
RS-SR Jaylen Henderson
RS-JR Nicco Marchiol
RS-JR Max Brown
This competition will come down to the wire, and Rich Rodriguez himself has said Mountaineer fans won't know the winner until the first snap versus Robert Morris. I think Henderson has the highest ceiling in the group, which is why I give him the edge. Marchiol probably has the highest floor and might be the safest option to start. No matter what, I personally think the competition won't be truly over until we see who comes out versus Pittsburgh on September 13th.
Running Back:
JR Jahiem White
RS-SR Jaylan Knighton
RS-JR Kannon Katzer
This room is a little bit easier to project right now. The big question is who wins the third running back job between Katzer, Diore Hubbard, and Cyncir Bowers. For now, I lean Katzer based off experience. If Tye Edwards wins his lawsuit versus the NCAA, he will likely be the second or third option.
Wide Receiver (X):
RS-SO Cam Vaughn
RS-SO Christian Hamilton
RS-SR Logan Ramper
This spot feels pretty self-explanatory, but the receivers will all know multiple positions. Vaughn is the clear number one option, and Hamilton, I give the edge over Ramper for now. Jarel Williams is a player to watch here.
Wide Receiver (Z):
RS-SR Jaden Bray
SR Justin Smith-Brown
RS-SR Preston Fox
Jaden Bray is looking for a redemption year after a disappointing 2024 season. As of now, he seems in line to get that redemption. Smith-Brown has blazing speed, and we all know what Fox is. If Jeffrey Weimer wins his lawsuit against the NCAA, he likely cracks this depth chart and competes with Bray.
Slot Receiver:
SR Oran Singleton
JR Rodney Gallagher III
RS-SR Jarod Bowie
This position is wide open right now, and I could see any of the three players winning the starting job. The slot in a Rich Rodriguez offense has to have a lot of twitch to them, so for now I am giving the edge to Singleton.
Tight End:
SR Grayson Barnes
SR Jacob Barrick
RS-SR Greg Genross
Barnes might be the best offseason addition that nobody is talking about. Pair him with Barrick, who is a blocking machine, and you have a potent duo for 12 personnel. Greg Genross at 6'6" might find a role in the passing game.
Left Tackle:
RS-SO Nick Krahe
RS-JR Malik Agbo
RS-FR Andreas Hunter
Krahe might be the most athletic lineman in the entire room, and Agbo is only 275 pounds right now. They are the clear top two for now, with Hunter trailing behind them.
Left Guard:
RS-SR Walter Young Bear
RS-FR Robby Martin
RS-JR Donovan Haslam
I think Young Bear is running away with this competition, but Martin is fighting to be part of that coveted top eight offensive lineman.
Center:
RS-JR Landen Livingston
RS-SR Carson Lee
RS-SO Cooper Young
Lee provided exactly what the Mountaineers needed, which was healthy competition. I think they were always confident in Livingston to be the starter, but adding an experienced veteran helped push him. Center is likely the deepest spot on the whole line.
Right Guard:
RS-SR Kimo Makane'ole
RS-FR Josh Aisosa
RS-SO Wyatt Minor
A source told me during the summer that Kimo might be the best player in the room, and they also advised that Aisosa has been impressive. He will also be fighting to be on the travel roster.
Right Tackle:
RS-SR Ty'Kieast Crawford
RS-JR Xavier Bausley
SR Mickel Clay
This spot has the toughest competition for the offensive line. Crawford has limited SEC experience, Bausley played a full season as Rich Rodriguez's starting right tackle in 2023, and Clay was a stud at the FCS level. It would not surprise me to see any of these three starting.
