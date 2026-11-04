Rich Rod Makes Expectations Clear for WVU's Young Players After Bye Week Scrimmage

During the bye week, the West Virginia coaching staff got to take a closer look at some of the young guys who haven't played much, if at all, through the first eight games to get an idea of how far they've come along over the past two months and to determine if any of them would be ready to contribute over the final four games.

Head coach Rich Rodriguez was asked about his thoughts on how it went and if anyone stood out to him.

“Not really," Rodriguez responded. "I wasn’t displeased with the scrimmage, but there were a lot of coaching moments in there where there were some guys that played really, really hard, and then there were other guys that maybe didn’t run to the ball as hard as I think they should have. I’m almost glad that we had that so I could point it out. I pointed it out to the whole team. This is how you play, and I showed a couple guys, and this is how you don’t play. We’ll never accept a guy not giving his best effort or going really hard. And some of the young guys, because that was their first time live in a while, their version of going hard, and mine is not matched up yet. So it needs to get matched up if they want to have a future in our program.”

We could see some guys play more down the stretch, but I'm not thinking it will be true freshmen or transfers that we haven't seen yet. Think more along the lines of linebacker Miles Khatri, safety Jacob Bradford, safety Kameron Reddic, and defensive back Maliek Hawkins.

“I was proud of him," defensive coordinator Zac Alley said about Khatri. "He actually made a tackle for loss in the game, or it might been right around the line that we had missed in practice twice — the same play, the same call — and in the game, the first time he sees it, he goes in there and makes the play. I was proud of that.”

“We still had some early freshman errors by the other two guys," Alley said about the young defensive backs who played against TCU. "We should have gone to the post once or twice or been in man and weren’t. We’ll get those things cleaned up from some of the young guys, but was proud of how they responded. Was proud of Kam (Reddic). He’s started games before, not here but other places, and felt like he had the best week of practice, and right now, that’s kind of where we’re going — whoever plays the best, gets to start.”

Offensively, it will almost certainly be the same guys who have had a role through the first two months of the season, and maybe they find a role for Utah running back transfer NaQuari Rogers.

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