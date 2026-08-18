Rich Rod Remains Silent, But WVU's QB Situation Isn't Much of a Mystery

Rich Rodriguez has remained silent on who the starting quarterback is for the Mountaineers in 2026, although it's pretty obvious to just about everyone following the program that Oklahoma transfer Mike Hawkins Jr. is the guy.

Why is he so tight-lipped about it, especially when the first two opponents are teams West Virginia should handle easily?

Well, there's just no point in saying it. That's how Rich Rod views it, and to be honest, I don't totally disagree. You gain nothing from announcing it, and although Coastal Carolina, UT Martin, and everyone on WVU's schedule have a pretty good idea, it's not going to change his approach to it.

He has never been the type to just run to the media and say, "This is my starting..." fill in the blank. Or this is our rotation at running back, receiver, etc. If you notice, any time he is asked about how a player is doing, he'll end up naming every person in that room.

Clearing up the confusion

WVU Athletics Communications

Just because Rodriguez hasn't announced Hawkins as the starter doesn't mean he is still mulling it over. Nor does it mean that they are going to have a trial run with him in the first two weeks of the season to be sure he is the guy. There is a reason why Hawkins was brought here, was heavily coveted by other Power Four schools, and paid a good chunk of change. He is a legitimate talent.

Scotty Fox Jr. has made a lot of progress since the end of last season, so it's not that Hawkins was just handed the keys to the offense. The staff knew, particularly from guys like GM Chuck Lillie, defensive coordinator Zac Alley, and nickels/sams coach Henry Weinreich, exactly what they would be getting in Hawkins and how he would be a perfect fit in this offense, and he hasn't disappointed whatsoever. He has picked up the offense quickly and has taken a leadership role in a short period of time.

This is a great situation for West Virginia to be in. They have a legitimate dual-threat quarterback who can elevate his team right now and another young quarterback in Scotty Fox, whom they feel comfortable with if he has to be inserted into the game.

It wouldn't be surprising if Rodriguez didn't let the cat out of the bag before game day, but don't mistake his silence for uncertainty. The separation didn't just happen after the team's first scrimmage.