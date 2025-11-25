West Virgina Lands '26 Receiver Landon Drumm
The West Virginia University football program received a verbal commitment from class of 2026 receiver Landon Drumm, announcing his decision on social media, simply stating, “I’m home.”
The West Virginia University football program received a verbal commitment from class of 2026 receiver Landon Drumm, announcing his decision on social media, simply stating, “I’m home.”
The Littleton, Colorado, native was originally committed to Cal Poly before pledging to the Mountaineers. He also held an offer from Montana State.
The six-foot-two, 185-pound receiver was on an official visit over the weekend, which led to his decision to join the Mountaineer football program.
Drumm marks the 33rd commit of the 2026 class and the fifth receiver overall.
The first signing period for the 2026 class is Wednesday, Dec. 3.
2026 WVU Football Recruiting Class
QB: Jyron Hughley, Wyatt Brown
RB: SirPaul Cheeks, Christopher Talley, Martavious Boswell
WR: Robert Oliver, Malachi Thompson, Charlie Hanafin, Keon Hutchins, Landon Drumm
TE: Sam Hamilton, Kade Bush
OL: Kevin Brown, Lamarcus Dillard, Rhett Morris, Camden Goforth, Aidan Woods
DL: Cameron Mallory
EDGE: Noah Tishendorf, Carter Kessler, Kamdon Gillespie
LB: Antoine Sharp, Miles Khatri, Cam Dwyer, Caleb Gordon
CB: Vincent Smith, Emari Peterson, Simaj Hill, Makhi Boone
S: Emory Snyder, Rickey Giles, Jayden Ballard
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SIEmpty heading
Two West Virginia Natives Decommit From Power Four Schools — Can WVU Swoop In?
Rich Rod Says Recruiting Stars Shift More on Program Prestige Than Actual Evaluation
Rich Rod Hints Some Players May Be Encouraged to Move on in WVU Exit Meetings
WVU Staff Changes on the Table as Rich Rod Promises Deep Review After Season Finale
WVU Backfield Takes Another Hit with Top Option Ruled Out for Season Finale