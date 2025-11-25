Mountaineers Now

West Virgina Lands '26 Receiver Landon Drumm

Arapahoe High School (CO) product Landon Drumm announces his commitment to West Virginia

Christopher Hall

West Virginia University football
West Virginia University football / Christopher Hall – West Virginia on SI

The West Virginia University football program received a verbal commitment from class of 2026 receiver Landon Drumm, announcing his decision on social media, simply stating, “I’m home.”

The West Virginia University football program received a verbal commitment from class of 2026 receiver Landon Drumm, announcing his decision on social media, simply stating, “I’m home.”

The Littleton, Colorado, native was originally committed to Cal Poly before pledging to the Mountaineers. He also held an offer from Montana State.

The six-foot-two, 185-pound receiver was on an official visit over the weekend, which led to his decision to join the Mountaineer football program.

Drumm marks the 33rd commit of the 2026 class and the fifth receiver overall.

The first signing period for the 2026 class is Wednesday, Dec. 3.

2026 WVU Football Recruiting Class

QB: Jyron Hughley, Wyatt Brown

RB: SirPaul Cheeks, Christopher Talley, Martavious Boswell

WR: Robert Oliver, Malachi Thompson, Charlie Hanafin, Keon Hutchins, Landon Drumm

TE: Sam Hamilton, Kade Bush

OL: Kevin Brown, Lamarcus Dillard, Rhett Morris, Camden Goforth, Aidan Woods

DL: Cameron Mallory

EDGE: Noah Tishendorf, Carter Kessler, Kamdon Gillespie

LB: Antoine Sharp, Miles Khatri, Cam Dwyer, Caleb Gordon

CB: Vincent Smith, Emari Peterson, Simaj Hill, Makhi Boone

S: Emory Snyder, Rickey Giles, Jayden Ballard

MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SIEmpty heading

Two West Virginia Natives Decommit From Power Four Schools — Can WVU Swoop In?

Rich Rod Says Recruiting Stars Shift More on Program Prestige Than Actual Evaluation

Rich Rod Hints Some Players May Be Encouraged to Move on in WVU Exit Meetings

WVU Staff Changes on the Table as Rich Rod Promises Deep Review After Season Finale

WVU Backfield Takes Another Hit with Top Option Ruled Out for Season Finale

Published
Christopher Hall
CHRISTOPHER HALL

Member of the Football Writers Association of America, U.S. Basketball Writers Association and National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association.

Home/Recruiting