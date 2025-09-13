Mountaineer Mantrip: Backyard Brawl Edition
The West Virginia Mountaineers (1-1) take on the Pitt Panthers (2-0) Saturday afteroon. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. EST and the action will broadcast on ESPN.
WVU Game Notes
- The 2025 season marks West Virginia’s 133rd season of football. The Mountaineers are the winningest program in the Big 12 Conference and tied for No. 15 in college football.
- Rich Rodriguez has 191 career victories, ranking No. 4 among active Power Four coaches.
- Rodriguez has coached the conference offensive player of the year 10 times during his career.
- This year marks the 46th season of competition for West Virginia at Milan Puskar Stadium. WVU has a 201-80-4 (.712) all-time mark at the facility, which opened in 1980.
- WVU is 6-2 in games played on Sept. 13, including 2-1 at home. The last time WVU played on that date was against Maryland in 2014 in College Park, Md. (W/40-37).
- WVU is 40-19 in nonconference games since 2010. The Mountaineers are 75-34 since 2000, including 50-8 at home.
- Since 1963, WVU has posted a 26-24-2 mark in the Backyard Brawl. The 1963 contest marked the start of the series being played on a homeand-home basis.
- The Mountaineers have posted a 19-11-2 mark in the Pitt series since Hall of Fame Coach Don Nehlen had his first full recruiting cycle.
- West Virginia posted a 14-7 record against Pitt while both were members of the Big East Conference and holds a 17-10-1 mark in the last 28 games of the series
- The Pitt series is West Virginia’s longest-played rivalry, with the 2025 game being the 108th meeting between the two schools.
- The Mountaineers are No. 1 nationally in red zone offense, No. 25 in rushing offense and No. 43 in total offense.
- West Virginia surpassed at least 140 rushing yards in 27 of the last 30 games, dating back to 2022
- Since 2012, WVU has rushed for at least 150 yards 93 times
- Since 2012, WVU has thrown for 300 or more yards 62 times, 350 or more 32 times, 400 or more 11 times and 500 or more four times.
- Since 2000, West Virginia has produced 169 games with 400 or more yards of total offense.
- WVU has gained at least 500 yards of total offense 82 times since 2000, most recently against Robert Morris on Aug. 30, 2025.
- Over the past 11 years, the Mountaineers have held their opponents to fewer than 300 yards of total offense 27 times
- Since 2019, WVU has held opposing teams to fewer than 250 yards passing 43 times, fewer than 200 yards 26 times and fewer than 150 yards 12 times
- WVU is 104-16 since 2002 when winning the turnover battle
- WVU has recorded at least four tackles for loss in 31 out of the last 36 games.
- WVU’s defense also has recorded multiple sacks in a game in 14 of the last 20 games
- WVU is No. 11 nationally in team sacks, No. 13 in fumbles recovered, No. 23 in scoring defense, No. 24 in fourth down defense, No. 33 in tackles for loss, No. 35 in punt return defense, No. 36 in third down defense and No. 39 in pass defense.
