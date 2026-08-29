Rich Rodriguez Sees a Major Difference in WVU's Depth Chart From a Year Ago
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Oh, how much things can change in a year's time. West Virginia is experiencing significant change to the roster once again, but this time around, they have more players on the roster who have been around the block and played in several meaningful games throughout their respective careers.
Logging all of those snaps has helped this team come together and make progress throughout the preseason, giving WVU head coach Rich Rodriguez belief that they are in a much better spot entering the new season.
"I think so, just from an experience standpoint," Rodriguez said when asked by Tony Caridi if he can tell if they are better now than they were a year ago. "Believe it or not, with only having a couple starters back, we’re still more experienced as college football players than we were a year ago. Guys that have started games — maybe it’s a Group of Five level or somewhere else. And so that was kind of purposeful in recruiting — find some guys that have played in college and have some experience, and I could see that in practice because fundamentally they’re a little bit ahead, but also grasping concepts. The freshmen coming out of high school have a harder time grasping concepts because it’s different. They’re in high school. The college guys have an easier time of that, and our guys have done a good job of that. But because we don’t have any preseason games, you’re still a little bit nervous going into the first game. We as a staff can’t overload our guys too much. We got to have them free of mind so they can play to their best ability.”
The major difference, specifically on offense...
At quarterback, WVU has three guys who have started games at the Power Four level in Mike Hawkins Jr., Scotty Fox Jr., and Max Brown. The first two have shown that they are capable of playing at a high level and fit this system. A year ago, Rodriguez was repping five guys at quarterback fairly deep into camp, not having much of an idea as to who would emerge. That's not the case this year. He knows Hawkins is his guy and Fox is the clear-cut No. 2 option.
At running back, well, how is the nation's leading rusher headlining the room for an upgrade? Not only is Cam Cook a talented back, but he has experience running behind a Rick Trickett offensive line and in a zone-heavy run scheme. Pair him with a talented trio of freshmen — Amari Latimer, Chris Talley, and Lawrence Autry — and you have a pretty healthy RB room, which is something WVU didn't have a year ago, literally and figuratively.
At wide receiver, the Mountaineers have somewhere between six and eight guys who could factor into the passing game. It's a strong top five too, with Prince Strachan, Jaden Bray, DJ Epps, John Neider, and TaRon Francis. Every one of those guys could have been the No. 2 on last year's offense behind Cam Vaughn.
The offensive line is the group that could see the biggest improvement with the projected lineup entering the season with a combined 5,079 career snaps under its belt, while the '25 unit entered the year with 1,948 career snaps. Hiring Rick Trickett was the cherry on top.
More questions exist on the defensive side of the ball, but even there, they have more guys coming back who have played in the system — LB Ben Cutter, DL Nate Gabriel, DL Corey McIntyre Jr., CB Nick Taylor and N/S Geimere Latimer, who played in it at Jax State. DE Zeke Durham-Campbell, EDGE Harper Holloman, LB Tyler Stolsky, CB Chams Diagne, FS Andrew Powdrell, and BS Kamari Wilson have all played a bunch of ball at other places, which is way more than Zac Alley had to work with a year ago.
Experience can only take you so far, but it definitely helps to have a lot of it. This is still a relatively young team, but they have more dudes who have played a boatload of snaps and started games.
Let's take a look at the two depth charts.
2025 depth chart for Week 1
OFFENSE
QB: Nicco Marchiol OR Jaylen Henderson OR Max Brown OR Scotty Fox Jr. OR Khalil Wilkins
RB: Jahiem White, Clay Ash OR Cyncir Bowers OR Diore Hubbard
WR (Z): Jaden Bray, Preston Fox
WR (X): Cam Vaughn, Justin Smith-Brown, Jeff Weimer
WR (Y): Rodney Gallagher III OR Oran Singleton Jr. OR Jarod Bowie
TE: Grayson Barnes OR Jacob Barrick
LT: Nick Krahe, Mickel Clay
LG: Walter Young Bear, Donovan Haslem
C: Landen Livingston, Carson Lee
RG: Kimo Makane'ole, Josh Aisosa
RT: Ty'Kieast Crawford, Malik Agbo
DEFENSE
DE: Eddie Kelly Jr., Devin Grant
DT: Edward Vesterinen, Asani Redwood
NG: Hammond Russell IV, Nate Gabriel
BAN: Braden Siders, Curtis Jones Jr.
MIKE: Reid Carrico, Ben Bogle OR Ashton Woods
WILL: Chase Wilson, Ben Cutter
N/S: Fred Perry, Chris Fileppo
CB: Michael Coats Jr., Jordan Scruggs
CB: Jason Chambers, Devonte Golden-Nelson
FS: Israel Boyce, Kekoura Tarnue OR Derek Carter
BS: Darrian Lewis, Justin Harrington OR Jordan Walker
Projected 2026 Week 1 Depth Chart
OFFENSE
QB: Mike Hawkins, Scotty Fox Jr., Max Brown, Jyron Hughley, Max Anderson, Wyatt Walker Brown, John Johnson III
RB: Cam Cook, Amari Latimer, Chris Talley, Martavious Boswell, Lawrence Autry, Andre Devine, Darius Morant
WR (X): Prince Strachan, TaRon Francis, Landon Drumm, Malachi Thompson
WR (SL): DJ Epps, Cyrus Traugh, Armoni Weaver-Bomar, Kedrick Triplett, Charlie Hanafin, Greg Wilfred
WR (Z): Jaden Bray, John Neider, Keon Hutchins, Robert Oliver, Brad Mossor
TE: Josh Sapp, Ryan Ward, Cam Ball, Kade Bush, Sam Hamilton, Xavier Anderson, Carter Zuliani
LT: Kevin Brown, Malik Agbo, Jonas Muya
LG: Nick Krahe, Cam Griffin, Rhett Morris, Raymond Kovalesky
C: Wes King, Josh Aisosa, Landen Livingston, Lamarcus Dillard
RG: Amare Grayson, Devin Vass, Camden Goforth, Trevor Bigelow
RT: Carsten Casady, Deshawn Woods, Aidan Woods, Andreas Hunter
DEFENSE
DE: Zeke Durham-Campbell, Darius Wiley, Wilnerson Telemaque, Brandon Caesar, Emerson Joy
DT: Corey McIntyre Jr., KJ Henson, Taylor Brown, Yendor Mack, Gabe Ryan
NT: Nate Gabriel, Jaylen Thomas, Will LeBlanc, Cam Mallory
EDGE: Harper Holloman, Tobi Haastrup, Jeremiah Johnson, David Afogho, Noah Tishendorf, Carter Kessler
MIKE: Tyler Stolsky, Ashton Woods, Isaiah Patterson, Troy Fischer
WILL: Cam Torbor, Malachi Hood, Ben Cutter, Cam Dwyer, Antoine Sharp Jr.
Nickel/SAM: Geimere Latimer, Maliek Hawkins, Miles Khatri, Emory Snyder, Jayden Ballard
CB: Chams Diagne, Jaire Rawlison, ChaMarryus Bomar, Rayshawn Reynolds Jr., Simaj Hill
CB: Nick Taylor, Keyshawn Robinson, Da'Mun Allen, Vincent Smith, Makhi Boone, Jayden Bell
The first thing that pops out to you in the comparison is...
Higher-end athletes. Way more of them on this year's team, and that's on both sides of the football. More length, more speed, more athleticism — just flat out, more guys who have a higher ceiling (and floor). I don't think it will take long for fans to see a noticeable difference in the team's speed and physicality this 2026 group has.
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Schuyler Callihan is the publisher of West Virginia On SI and has been a trusted source covering the Mountaineers since 2016. He is the host of Between The Eers, The Walk Thru Game Day Show, and In the Gun Podcast. The Wheeling, WV native moved to Charlotte, North Carolina in 2020 to cover the Charlotte Hornets and Carolina Panthers.Follow Callihan_