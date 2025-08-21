Rodriguez Sees NFL Future for Michael Coats Jr., Compares Him to Pacman Jones
The West Virginia Mountaineers are in a new era in Morgantown under the return of head coach Rich Rodriguez. With his arrival back in Morgantown, Rodriguez brought with him roughly 70 new players in the winter and spring transfer portals.
Among one of those transfers was cornerback Michael Coats Jr. For Coats, he never even played high school football, but found his footing playing for East Mississippi Community College. He played for Nevada in 2024 and showed his talent by leading the country in passes defended. Now he comes to WVU ready to prove he can hang in the Big 12. It was revealed via ESPN on Wednesday ,that Rodriguez actually believes Coats is an NFL talent.
"I think he's an NFL guy, really explosive kid," Rodriguez told ESPN. "Some of the guys I've had the most success with, like, Pacman [Jones] were, like uber competitive, over-the-top competitive, like pissed off on every rep. And that's what Michael is. You can see that on film, and then after you watch him work out, this dude is like, tear your throat off.'"
In the 2024 season playing for Nevada, Coats had 17 passes defended, four interceptions, and 41 tackles. It was a really solid season, and it earned him a spot on the All-Mountain West team. Rodriguez brought up one of his former defensive backs in Adam PacMan Jones. He has identified some very distinct similarities in their games.
It's not often a head coach as tough as Rodriguez will come out and state such high expectations for an individual player, but the fact that he did that shows just how highly regarded Coats has been in Fall camp.
With a lot of new faces all over the roster. It's not going to be easy for this Mountaineer team to win a ton of games in the 2025 college football season. However, if WVU can get rolling early with wins over Robert Morris, Ohio, and Pittsburgh, that momentum could carry them to a solid first season with Rodriguez.
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
NCAA's Statement Suggests Jimmori Robinson Will Play for West Virginia in 2025
Updated WVU Football Depth Chart After Court Clears Multiple Mountaineers to Play
Don’t Read Too Much Into WVU’s QB1 Choice in Week 1 — Here’s Why
Zac Alley’s Defense is Looking Sharper and More Confident Than Expected