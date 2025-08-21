Mountaineers Now

Rodriguez Sees NFL Future for Michael Coats Jr., Compares Him to Pacman Jones

WVU head coach Rich Rodriguez offers big time praise for cornerback Michael Coats Jr.

Anthony G Halkias

WVU Athletics Communications
In this story:

The West Virginia Mountaineers are in a new era in Morgantown under the return of head coach Rich Rodriguez. With his arrival back in Morgantown, Rodriguez brought with him roughly 70 new players in the winter and spring transfer portals.

Among one of those transfers was cornerback Michael Coats Jr. For Coats, he never even played high school football, but found his footing playing for East Mississippi Community College. He played for Nevada in 2024 and showed his talent by leading the country in passes defended. Now he comes to WVU ready to prove he can hang in the Big 12. It was revealed via ESPN on Wednesday ,that Rodriguez actually believes Coats is an NFL talent.

"I think he's an NFL guy, really explosive kid," Rodriguez told ESPN. "Some of the guys I've had the most success with, like, Pacman [Jones] were, like uber competitive, over-the-top competitive, like pissed off on every rep. And that's what Michael is. You can see that on film, and then after you watch him work out, this dude is like, tear your throat off.'"

In the 2024 season playing for Nevada, Coats had 17 passes defended, four interceptions, and 41 tackles. It was a really solid season, and it earned him a spot on the All-Mountain West team. Rodriguez brought up one of his former defensive backs in Adam PacMan Jones. He has identified some very distinct similarities in their games.

It's not often a head coach as tough as Rodriguez will come out and state such high expectations for an individual player, but the fact that he did that shows just how highly regarded Coats has been in Fall camp.

With a lot of new faces all over the roster. It's not going to be easy for this Mountaineer team to win a ton of games in the 2025 college football season. However, if WVU can get rolling early with wins over Robert Morris, Ohio, and Pittsburgh, that momentum could carry them to a solid first season with Rodriguez.

MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI

NCAA's Statement Suggests Jimmori Robinson Will Play for West Virginia in 2025

Updated WVU Football Depth Chart After Court Clears Multiple Mountaineers to Play

Don’t Read Too Much Into WVU’s QB1 Choice in Week 1 — Here’s Why

Zac Alley’s Defense is Looking Sharper and More Confident Than Expected

Between The Eers: Another Pre-Backyard Brawl Jab

Published
Anthony G Halkias
ANTHONY G HALKIAS

Anthony Halkias is a sports writer for West Virginia on SI, with a career spanning since 2019. He also covers the Pittsburgh Steelers, bringing insightful analysis and engaging content to his audience. Known for his deep passion for sports and writing, Anthony consistently delivers high-quality journalism that resonates with fans and readers.

Home/Football