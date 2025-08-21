NCAA's Statement Suggests Jimmori Robinson Will Play for West Virginia in 2025
Wednesday afternoon, the West Virginia District Court ruled in favor of West Virginia defensive lineman Jimmori Robinson and his teammates, running back Tye Edwards, wide receiver Jeffrey Weimer, and safety Justin Harrington, granting them a preliminary injunction and a temporary restraining order from the NCAA.
Judge Bailey ruled that the NCAA allow all four players to be eligible to play this season, but did not state anything in regards to Robinson's academic status, which was brought up by the NCAA's attorney during the hearing, stating that he would be ineligible.
This caused a mass of confusion as to whether or not Robinson would still have to be cleared academically, which, at this point, is not happening.
Ross Dellenger of Yahoo! Sports reported a statement that he received from the NCAA in regards to the ruling, which helped provide some clarity.
“This ruling will lead to high school students losing opportunities to compete in college athletics and it erodes the academic standards that have for decades ensured student-athletes obtained an education. The NCAA and its member schools are making changes to deliver more benefits to student-athletes, but the patchwork of state laws and differing court opinions are why partnering with Congress is essential to provide stability for all college athletes.”
By saying the ruling "erodes academic standards," it sounds as if they are ordered to allow Robinson to play, regardless of his academic situation, which was in question.
This would make sense given the temporary restraining order and the clear order by the judge to allow the players to be eligible. Still, the NCAA could appeal the ruling, but there's no telling if that will happen and when it would happen.
Assuming Robinson is indeed eligible, as everyone appears to be taking it, this is a massive boost to the Mountaineers' pass rush. Last season at UTSA, Robinson recorded 43 tackles, 17 tackles for loss, and 10.5 sacks, which allowed him to become the American Athletic Conference's Defensive Player of the Year.
Now that these guys have been cleared, they can begin practicing.
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
Updated WVU Football Depth Chart After Court Clears Multiple Mountaineers to Play
Don’t Read Too Much Into WVU’s QB1 Choice in Week 1 — Here’s Why
Zac Alley’s Defense is Looking Sharper and More Confident Than Expected
Between The Eers: Another Pre-Backyard Brawl Jab
The WVU Fan Favorite at QB1 Is Clear, but Rich Rod Keeps His Cards Hidden