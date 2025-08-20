Updated WVU Football Depth Chart After Court Clears Multiple Mountaineers to Play
Some huge news dropped on Wednesday evening as the West Virginia District Court granted a temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction to West Virginia running back Tye Edwards, wide receiver Jeffrey Weimer, defensive lineman Jimmori Robinson, and safety Justin Harrington.
Now that they are eligible to play for the Mountaineers this season, here's an updated depth chart projection at each of their positions.
Running Back
Jahiem White - No surprise here. Even though Rich Rod stated no job had already been decided, White is a lock to start. A big year could be on the horizon.
Diore Hubbard - The redshirt freshman has made massive strides since the end of last season and is a guy this staff has been excited about, really, since they first got their hands on him.
Cyncir Bowers/Kannon Katzer - These two have gone through camp and been repped a bunch, so that's why I have them above Edwards for now. I expect one of these two to remain in the rotation once Edwards is caught up to speed.
Tye Edwards - If he had an entire full fall camp under his belt, I'd probably have him at No. 3, just behind Hubbard, who can likely withstand a long drive a little better. He'll operate in short-yardage situations to start and see his role expand as the year goes on.
Tyler Jacklich - He's a late addition and was viewed as an insurance policy for WVU if Edwards was deemed ineligible. Not sure there will be many touches available for him this year, but having two power backs is a good problem to have.
Wide Receiver
Jaden Bray - If healthy, Bray can be a game-changer for this offense. He was well on his way to being that a year ago before injuries got in the way.
Justin Smith-Brown - My guy, Jed Drenning, put me on the JSB hype train. He told me there's something about him that pops, and after watching his film again, he's right. Sneaky good add out of South Carolina State.
Jeffrey Weimer - Weimer could end up being the second option here, depending on how JSB performs. Personally, I think it's more of a 2A, 2B type of situation.
Preston Fox - When old reliable is your fourth option, you have to feel pretty good about the depth of the group. I expect Fox to still work his way onto the field at receiver, in addition to his roles on special teams.
Bandit
*The NCAA attorney suggested during the court hearing that Robinson is academically ineligible. If he is, the depth chart remains the same beyond his slot.*
Jimmori Robinson - The former AAC Defensive Player of the Year will slide right into the starting spot despite missing all of fall camp. That being said, I would expect that he'll be on a "pitch count" of sorts, which will build up throughout non-conference play. He's listed as a defensive lineman on the roster, but I believe we'll see him at bandit.
Braden Siders - The Wyoming transfer was slated to start (and still could if Robinson does play DE), but will still be heavily utilized. He's racked up 13.5 sacks for his career.
Curtis Jones Jr. - Jones is making the switch from linebacker to bandit. Last year, he made a few tackles while primarily playing special teams.
MarShon Oxley - Began his career at Colorado State and then made big-time contributions at Hutchinson CC, where he posted 42 tackles and 12 sacks.
Keenan Eck - In one season at Citrus College, Eck totaled 26 tackles, six sacks, 10.5 tackles for loss, a forced fumble.
Nickel/Sam
Fred Perry - This guy is going to be on the field a ton. He can move around a little, playing the boundary safety spot, but he'll mainly eat up the majority of snaps here.
William Davis - Keep an eye on Davis. We've heard some good things about him since he arrived. He'll start the year as the No. 2 option, but could end up splitting the role with Harrington.
Justin Harrington - As the season progresses, Harrington will be more involved on defense and could even move around a little, perhaps seeing some time at nickel/sam, if needed.
Zae Jennings/Chris Fileppo - Both promising young talents, but there's just not enough snaps to go around for either one to see a ton of playing time in 2025.
