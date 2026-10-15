Score Predictions for West Virginia vs. Cincinnati

This weekend will be the final time that the West Virginia Mountaineers play at home until November 14th, and by that point, we will be into basketball season, which is hard to believe. Can WVU snap its three-game slide and get back in the win column?

Here is how we see this one playing out.

Schuyler Callihan: Cincinnati 38, West Virginia 34

My prediction doesn't truly reflect my thoughts on this game, if I'm being honest. I think the Mountaineers have a really good shot at winning this game and getting back on track, so it wouldn't suprise me in the slightest if that's what happened.

But right now, it's hard to pick the Mountaineers with how that defense has played. They have allowed nearly 1,700 yards of total offense in three Big 12 games, 8.7 yards per play, and just had a five-possession stretch against Arizona where they allowed 28 points on 10 plays. That's hard to wrap your brain around.

The offense is without a doubt one of the most potent attacks in the country. Yes, they run it better than anyone else aside from the service academies, but they've done a great job of hitting on explosive plays in the passing game as well.

As WVU defensive coordinator Zac Alley has said before, if you can't stop the run, you have no shot. The Bearcats are pretty damn good at running the ball too, ranking 12th nationally in that department. I do think this Cincinnati offense is a much better matchup for WVU, and while they will look better, it's still not quite enough to get the job done. Or maybe it is. Being completely transparent here, this is the first true 50/50 game of the season for me.

Christopher Hall: West Virginia 45, Cincinnati 41

Cincinnati suffered its first loss of the season two weeks ago against Arizona and had two weeks to sit with the feeling and fix the early-season issues.

Statistically, Cincinnati has struggled through the air, but the numbers are a bit skewed. The Bearcats have had success on the ground, averaging 230.8 yards per game.

Quarterback JC French is second on the team in carries, but third in rushing yards. Of French’s 123 passing attempts through five games, 43 came against Miami (OH), 35% of his total, and he has tossed 42 passes in the first Big 12 games; despite throwing 29 times in the abysmal 23-7 loss at Arizona, they went for just 153 yards.

West Virginia has been good enough to win offensively. Two turnovers last week put them behind early due to defensive deficiencies. Nonetheless, Cincinnati does not pose a threat to stop Mike Hawkins Jr. and the Mountaineers, but don’t underestimate this Bearcats defense coming off a bye week.

Which brings us back to the Cincinnati offense. The Mountaineer defense may be the cure that ails Cincinnati’s passing game. However, every WVU opponent has moved the ball either by ground or air.

Turnovers are the key to every game; it will be no different for the Mountaineers on Saturday. However, winning the turnover battle may not be enough. It may take a multiple-turnover difference for West Virginia to pull off the win, unless the defense can find some improvement and hold the Bearcats to some field goals.

The offense will need to play flawlessly, and after two turnovers last week in what was considered a bad day at the office for the offense, even though it’s still better than most, I suspect they will have another dynamic day.

Historically, West Virginia seems to have the Bearcats number and I believe the defense can do enough to pull the win out win. West Virginia outlasts Cincinnati 45-41.

Joey Bray: Cincinnati 49, West Virginia 35

The West Virginia Mountaineers are still searching for their first Big 12 win of the 2026 season heading into the middle of October. This may be the best chance the Mountaineers have had in a while, as they won’t return home to Milan Puskar Stadium after this contest for over a month.

The Mountaineers have a winning offense with a winning formula. Mike Hawkins Jr. and Cam Cook have played well enough on offense to warrant me saying they could go drive for drive with any team in the Big 12 Conference at the very least.

We all know where the problems are for the Mountaineers, but the Bearcats could provide a glimpse of hope, given the fact that they are a more run-heavy offensive unit as a whole. Although I think Chris put it best when he said, “The Mountaineer defense may be the cure that ails Cincinnati’s passing game.”

In theory, this should be a game that the Mountaineers win, but the defense has given me no choice but to continue to doubt them until serious improvements or changes are made. I’ll take the Bearcats to steal one in Morgantown.