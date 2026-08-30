Cam Cook Has 4-TD Game vs. Coastal Carolina in CFB 27 Simulation

Our weekly simulations of West Virginia's games on EA Sports' College Football video game are back! Throughout the rest of the season, we will post the results of that week's game on Tuesday, but since the Mountaineers are not coming off a game, obviously, we are posting this one a couple of days earlier.

Here is how this week's simulation vs. Coastal Carolina went.

BOX SCORE

CCU: 0-3-0-7 — 10

WVU: 7-14-7-7 — 35

Individual Stats (WVU)

Offense

QB Mike Hawkins Jr.: 13/13 for 120 yards | 15 carries for 86 yards

RB Cam Cook: 12 carries for 58 yards, 4 TDs | 3 receptions for 40 yards

WR Jaden Bray: 5 receptions for 38 yards

WR DJ Epps: 3 receptions for 20 yards

TE Josh Sapp: 1 reception for 20 yards

WR Prince Strachan: 1 reception for 2 yards

Defensive leaders

LB Ben Cutter: 8 tackles, 3 tackles for loss

S Matt Sieg: 5 tackles, 1 tackle for loss

LB Malachi Hood: 4 tackles, 1 tackle for loss

EDGE Harper Holloman: 1 tackle, 1 INT

CB Keyshawn Robinson: 2 tackles, 1 INT

Individual Stats (Coastal Carolina)

Offense

QB Deuce Bailey: 11/19 for 126 yards, 0 TDs, 2 INTs | 4 carries for 24 yards

RB Dominic Knicely: 13 carries for 42 yards, TD | 4 receptions for 31 yards

RB Jevon Edwards: 1 carry for 4 yards

WR Tristan Gardner: 3 receptions for 63 yards

WR Colton Hinton: 2 receptions for 5 yards

TE Zach Courtney: 1 reception for 22 yards

WR Clayton Coppock: 1 reception for 5 yards

SCORES

Harper Holloman 46-yard pick-six: WVU 7-0

Nico Cavanillas Alti, 42-yard FG: WVU 7-3

Cam Cook, 12-yard TD run: WVU 14-3

Cam Cook, 6-yard TD run: WVU 21-3

Cam Cook, 3-yard TD run: WVU 28-3

Cam Cook, 1-yard TD run: WVU 35-3

Dominic Knicely, 5-yard TD run: WVU 35-10

What a 35-10 win would mean

I think most fans would be pretty pleased to win the opener this comfortably, especially with Coastal's only touchdown coming in garbage time with under a minute left to go in the game. The stats are a little wonky, though. Hawkins only threw the ball 13 times, and Cook only having 58 yards is pretty off, in my opinion. Still, the overall result is what matters, and to be honest, it's pretty close to the final score most expect, including the folks that make the odds in Vegas .