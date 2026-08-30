Cam Cook Has 4-TD Game vs. Coastal Carolina in CFB 27 Simulation
In this story:
Our weekly simulations of West Virginia's games on EA Sports' College Football video game are back! Throughout the rest of the season, we will post the results of that week's game on Tuesday, but since the Mountaineers are not coming off a game, obviously, we are posting this one a couple of days earlier.
Here is how this week's simulation vs. Coastal Carolina went.
BOX SCORE
CCU: 0-3-0-7 — 10
WVU: 7-14-7-7 — 35
Individual Stats (WVU)
Offense
QB Mike Hawkins Jr.: 13/13 for 120 yards | 15 carries for 86 yards
RB Cam Cook: 12 carries for 58 yards, 4 TDs | 3 receptions for 40 yards
WR Jaden Bray: 5 receptions for 38 yards
WR DJ Epps: 3 receptions for 20 yards
TE Josh Sapp: 1 reception for 20 yards
WR Prince Strachan: 1 reception for 2 yards
Defensive leaders
LB Ben Cutter: 8 tackles, 3 tackles for loss
S Matt Sieg: 5 tackles, 1 tackle for loss
LB Malachi Hood: 4 tackles, 1 tackle for loss
EDGE Harper Holloman: 1 tackle, 1 INT
CB Keyshawn Robinson: 2 tackles, 1 INT
Individual Stats (Coastal Carolina)
Offense
QB Deuce Bailey: 11/19 for 126 yards, 0 TDs, 2 INTs | 4 carries for 24 yards
RB Dominic Knicely: 13 carries for 42 yards, TD | 4 receptions for 31 yards
RB Jevon Edwards: 1 carry for 4 yards
WR Tristan Gardner: 3 receptions for 63 yards
WR Colton Hinton: 2 receptions for 5 yards
TE Zach Courtney: 1 reception for 22 yards
WR Clayton Coppock: 1 reception for 5 yards
SCORES
Harper Holloman 46-yard pick-six: WVU 7-0
Nico Cavanillas Alti, 42-yard FG: WVU 7-3
Cam Cook, 12-yard TD run: WVU 14-3
Cam Cook, 6-yard TD run: WVU 21-3
Cam Cook, 3-yard TD run: WVU 28-3
Cam Cook, 1-yard TD run: WVU 35-3
Dominic Knicely, 5-yard TD run: WVU 35-10
What a 35-10 win would mean
I think most fans would be pretty pleased to win the opener this comfortably, especially with Coastal's only touchdown coming in garbage time with under a minute left to go in the game. The stats are a little wonky, though. Hawkins only threw the ball 13 times, and Cook only having 58 yards is pretty off, in my opinion. Still, the overall result is what matters, and to be honest, it's pretty close to the final score most expect, including the folks that make the odds in Vegas.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Schuyler Callihan is the publisher of West Virginia On SI and has been a trusted source covering the Mountaineers since 2016. He is the host of Between The Eers, The Walk Thru Game Day Show, and In the Gun Podcast. The Wheeling, WV native moved to Charlotte, North Carolina in 2020 to cover the Charlotte Hornets and Carolina Panthers.Follow Callihan_