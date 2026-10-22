Several Interesting Developments in First Availability Report for WVU vs. TCU
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The first availability report for this week's game between West Virginia and TCU is out, and it offers plenty to take away for both sides. Some notable names appear on the list and may be on track to miss this one.
West Virginia's Wed. night availability report
OUT
RB Andre Devine
WR Armoni Weaver-Bomar
DL Darius Wiley
N/S Emory Snyder
S Da'Mare Williams
DOUBTFUL
DL Corey McIntyre Jr.
QUESTIONABLE
CB Jason Chambers
PROBABLE
WR John Neider
EDGE Harper Holloman
CB Nick Taylor
It is good to see that defensive lineman Nate Gabriel is not on here after getting banged up in last week's game. Unfortunately, one of his running mates up front, Corey McIntyre Jr., doesn't seem to be on track to play this week, and that's a big loss if that ends up being the case. McIntyre has played some good ball this year and has been one of the most consistent players on the entire defense. Look for K.J. Henson to fill in McIntyre's spot in the starting lineup if he is indeed ruled out.
Meanwhile, on the back end, it looks as if WVU will get a nice boost with the return of Nick Taylor, who has missed each of the last two games. He is without question the most physical player in the back end for the Mountaineers and is just as helpful in run support as he is in pass coverage. If he returns, it will be interesting to see if WVU starts Andrew Powdrell or Chams Diagne opposite of him. Powdrell was moved to corner last week and had arguably his best game of the season.Kar
TCU's Wed. night availability report
OUT
WR Fletcher Fierro
WR Keegan Cunningham
WR Cooper Reid
OL Devan Robison
CB Devondre McGee
DOUBTFUL
RB Landon Walker
QUESTIONABLE
RB Jeremy Payne
TE Kari Ashley
EDGE Zach Chapman
K Kyle Lemmermann
PROBABLE
DL Floyd Guidry
Kari Ashley is the Frogs' second-leading receiver despite being a tight end, hauling in 29 receptions for 392 yards. He also leads the team with four touchdown receptions, so if he ends up in street clothes for this one, that will be a big loss to their pass game. Also, running back Jeremy Payne is up in the air, and he's really been the only back they've used this season. Their third-string running back, Landon Walker, is already considered doubtful, so if Payne is out, it will likely just be Jon Denmann, who has just 29 carries for 90 yards this year. Not exactly great news for a ground game that has struggled all season to get going.
Schuyler Callihan is the publisher of West Virginia On SI and has been a trusted source covering the Mountaineers since 2016. He is the host of Between The Eers, The Walk Thru Game Day Show, and In the Gun Podcast. The Wheeling, WV native moved to Charlotte, North Carolina in 2020 to cover the Charlotte Hornets and Carolina Panthers.Follow Callihan_