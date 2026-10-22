Several Interesting Developments in First Availability Report for WVU vs. TCU

The first availability report for this week's game between West Virginia and TCU is out, and it offers plenty to take away for both sides. Some notable names appear on the list and may be on track to miss this one.

West Virginia's Wed. night availability report

WVU Athletics Communications

OUT

RB Andre Devine

WR Armoni Weaver-Bomar

DL Darius Wiley

N/S Emory Snyder

S Da'Mare Williams

DOUBTFUL

DL Corey McIntyre Jr.

QUESTIONABLE

CB Jason Chambers

PROBABLE

WR John Neider

EDGE Harper Holloman

CB Nick Taylor

It is good to see that defensive lineman Nate Gabriel is not on here after getting banged up in last week's game. Unfortunately, one of his running mates up front, Corey McIntyre Jr., doesn't seem to be on track to play this week, and that's a big loss if that ends up being the case. McIntyre has played some good ball this year and has been one of the most consistent players on the entire defense. Look for K.J. Henson to fill in McIntyre's spot in the starting lineup if he is indeed ruled out.

Meanwhile, on the back end, it looks as if WVU will get a nice boost with the return of Nick Taylor, who has missed each of the last two games. He is without question the most physical player in the back end for the Mountaineers and is just as helpful in run support as he is in pass coverage. If he returns, it will be interesting to see if WVU starts Andrew Powdrell or Chams Diagne opposite of him. Powdrell was moved to corner last week and had arguably his best game of the season.Kar

TCU's Wed. night availability report

Aug 29, 2026; Dublin, Co. Dublin, IRL; TCU Horned Frogs running back Jeremy Payne (26) runs the ball against the North Carolina Tar Heels in the first half at Aviva Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Laszlo Geczo-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

OUT

WR Fletcher Fierro

WR Keegan Cunningham

WR Cooper Reid

OL Devan Robison

CB Devondre McGee

DOUBTFUL

RB Landon Walker

QUESTIONABLE

RB Jeremy Payne

TE Kari Ashley

EDGE Zach Chapman

K Kyle Lemmermann

PROBABLE

DL Floyd Guidry

Kari Ashley is the Frogs' second-leading receiver despite being a tight end, hauling in 29 receptions for 392 yards. He also leads the team with four touchdown receptions, so if he ends up in street clothes for this one, that will be a big loss to their pass game. Also, running back Jeremy Payne is up in the air, and he's really been the only back they've used this season. Their third-string running back, Landon Walker, is already considered doubtful, so if Payne is out, it will likely just be Jon Denmann, who has just 29 carries for 90 yards this year. Not exactly great news for a ground game that has struggled all season to get going.