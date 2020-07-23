Source: "Lesley Has Been the Guy in Charge"

On Wednesday, West Virginia and DC Vic Koenning “mutually agreed” to part ways. Shortly after the news released, Mountaineer Maven learned that defensive line coach Jordan Lesley is expected to be named as Koenning’s replacement.

“They were in a pretty lengthy meeting earlier this week going over the details of the defense and [Jordan] Lesley was the guy in charge,” a source told Mountaineer Maven. “With the shuffling on the defensive side of the coaching staff, this could potentially open up a spot for Jeff [Casteel] to move back into a coaching role.”

At first glance, it makes the most sense for Lesley to be the guy. Dontae Wright (linebackers) and Jeff Koonz (linebackers/special teams) are on their first year of the job. Defensive backs coach Jahmile Addae is a promising young coach, but doesn’t have the experience as a coordinator that Lesley holds.

A timeline for an official announcement of the new defensive coordinator has not been detailed, but is expected to happen in the next week or so before fall camp begins on August 7th, per source. Lesley has spent three stints as a defensive coordinator at the junior college level (Kilgore College, Northwest Mississippi, and East Mississippi).

Stay tuned to Mountaineer Maven for the latest updates on the coaching staff.

