SP+ Predicts Nail-Biter Between WVU and Oklahoma State
In this story:
Tonight, all eyes in the Big 12 Conference will be on the matchup in Morgantown between the West Virginia Mountaineers and the Oklahoma State Cowboys.
The winner of this game will move to 1-0 in league play, hop into the AP Top 25 rankings, and be viewed as a possible contender in the conference.
Each week, we take a look at what Bill Connelly's SP+ model on ESPN says about that week's West Virginia game and for this one, it is projecting a 28-26 Mountaineers win.
Your quick, weekly explainer of the SP+: The SP+ factors in how good/poor a team's offense and defense are, how they perform on every snap, the tempo of both teams, and projects a winner.
Now, for what it's worth, Connelly's model projected Virginia to beat the Mountaineers in Charlotte last week, 30-20. It's not perfect, of course, as it projects a score for every single football game, but it's usually very accurate and considered to be one of the top projection models out there.
Don't expect this one to be anything but a close game
I know everyone is wondering which Oklahoma State team will show up. Is it the one that looked out of sorts against Tulsa and lost? The one that dominated Oregon? Or some version of both?
My guess is some combination of the two. This is a talented roster that Eric Morris has put together in his first season in Stillwater, but it's also going to be the first time they've played in front of 60,000 fans as the road team. Communication is going to be key, and it might take them a few possessions to settle into the game.
If West Virginia repeats its performance from a week ago, they are going to be in a great spot. They ran the ball effectively when everyone in the stadium knew they were going to run it, played an extremely physical brand of football, and played fairly well on the defensive side of the ball. This, however, is going to be their biggest challenge yet: trying to limit one of the top quarterbacks in the nation, Drew Mestemaker.
Regardless of who you believe comes out on top in this one, I think we can all agree that the expectation is some sort of down-to-the-wire finish. And in those types of games, it's usually the team that doesn't make the backbreaking mistake that comes out victorious. If it's the Mountaineers, it will be their first 4-0 start since 2018.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Schuyler Callihan is the publisher of West Virginia On SI and has been a trusted source covering the Mountaineers since 2016. He is the host of Between The Eers, The Walk Thru Game Day Show, and In the Gun Podcast. The Wheeling, WV native moved to Charlotte, North Carolina in 2020 to cover the Charlotte Hornets and Carolina Panthers.Follow Callihan_