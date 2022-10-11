Spread & Over/Under Predictions for West Virginia vs Baylor

Each week, we will release an article on our thoughts on the spread and the over/under of West Virginia games. The star ratings next to the play describe the overall confidence in that particular play.

Star ratings:

1 Star - Not very confident

2 Star - A little confident

3 Star - Fairly confident

4 Star - Very confident

5 Star - Should be a lock to happen

Spread: Baylor -3

1-star play on West Virginia covering: Although West Virginia has struggled to win games in his tenure, Neal Brown has done a good job when playing at home. On top of that, Baylor has never won in Morgantown. I'm still back and forth on who will win the game, but given the history, I'll take the points.

Over/Under: 54.5

3-star play on the over: I'm not convinced West Virginia's secondary figured things out during the bye week. On the flip side, this Mountaineer offense has the talent to score on just about anyone they line up against. Even without CJ Donaldson, WVU still has a run game that you have to respect with Tony Mathis and Justin Johnson. The Bears won't be able to just tee off on JT Daniels all night long. Look to the over.

My picks for the season

ATS: 3-2 (60%)

O/U: 5-0 (100%)

Overall: 8-2 (80%)

