Spread Predictions for West Virginia's Big 12 Opener vs. Kansas
The West Virginia Mountaineers will open up Big 12 Conference play this week on the road, taking on the Kansas Jayhawks.
Below are my predictions for the spread and over/under for this week's game, with odds listed from FanDuel Sportsbook.
Spread: Kansas -13.5
Prediction: West Virginia covers
For the life of me, I can't understand this number. It feels way too inflated, which probably means I'm flat out wrong. Anytime I feel like Vegas is way off, I'm usually the one who is proved wrong. But still, looking at this matchup, I like West Virginia's chances to not only cover the game but potentially win the dang thing.
I'm sure the fact that West Virginia is coming off the emotional high of beating Pitt in a very physical game that went into overtime, coupled with Kansas coming off a bye week, has something to do with it, but nearly two touchdowns? I'm scratching my head hard at this one. I expected this line to be at 6.5 or 7, not double that.
Total: 55.5
Prediction: Under
Kansas scored 77 points combined in its first two games of the season against Fresno State and Wagner, but that doesn't mean much of anything. Two weeks ago, they lost 42-31 to Missouri, with seven of those points coming off a scoop and score. The Jayhawks scored 21 points in the first quarter (scoop and score was a part of that) and then were limited to just ten points over the final three quarters. KU was also held to just 1.6 yards per carry, which doesn't bode well against this salty West Virginia run D.
For the Mountaineers' offense, sure, they were clicking at the end of the game and overtime, but it took them roughly 50 minutes of game time to get going. They have yet to prove that's what they can be throughout the course of a game. Progress was made, but can that carry over? That's a big question mark.
