Stellar, Standard & Subpar: Dreshun Miller in 2020

Schuyler Callihan

As we inch closer and closer to the start of the 2020 season, we take an in-depth look at each player on the Mountaineer roster. In these breakdowns, we discuss what a stellar, standard, and subpar season would look like for them. We are going in numerical order, so today we turn to defensive back Dreshun Miller.

A year ago, the Mountaineers secondary was not in great shape as it lacked both depth and experience, aside from Hakeem Bailey and Keith Washington that is.

The same problem seems to exist heading into the 2020 season, but at least West Virginia should anticipate having a healthy Dreshun Miller. Prior to committing to the Mountaineers, Miller was originally committed to LSU. The Eastern Arizona JC product was considered to be one of the top corners at the junior college ranks and the previous coaching regime did a solid job of recruiting him to West Virginia.

He missed all of the 2019 season due to a lower body injury, but could become one of the guys that defensive coordinator Vic Koenning counts on every week to make plays. He's got great coverage skills and makes aggressive plays on the ball, two things Koenning has to be excited about.

Stellar

After missing all of last season, a stellar year for Miller would be locking down a starting spot at some point during the 2020 season and being a guy that makes an impact in pass coverage. He doesn't need to be a lockdown guy just yet, but needs to show consistency and stay healthy throughout the season.

Standard

With no D-I experience on Miller's resume, it's hard to really project what a standard season may look like for him. So, I would say being a rotational corner that can occasionally make a start would be a standard season for him. We'll keep the expectations low for now in fairness to him. 

Subpar

A subpar season would see Miller fail to see the field in any capacity on defense or very little playing time due to poor performance. If we reach the midway point of the season and Miller is still struggling to get his feet wet, he could be headed towards a subpar campaign.

What kind of season are you expecting for Dreshun Miller in 2020?

