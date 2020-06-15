Stellar, Standard & Subpar: Leddie Brown in 2020

As we inch closer and closer to the start of the 2020 season, we take an in-depth look at each player on the Mountaineer roster. In these breakdowns, we discuss what a stellar, standard, and subpar season would look like for them. We are going in numerical order, so today we turn to running back Leddie Brown.

West Virginia's run game in 2019 was something many fans would probably like to forget about. Much of the struggles came from a shoddy offensive line, but head coach Neal Brown also placed some blame on the running backs stating that they need to work on getting up field and hitting the gaps.

Junior running back Leddie Brown has always had the look of being the next great West Virginia running back, but he has yet to breakthrough. Brown has spent his first two seasons in the Mountaineers' backfield rotation and hasn't really "popped" just yet. He's a physical back that likes to run straight through oncoming defenders, making him a downhill runner. West Virginia needs to get the rushing game going again and having that ground and pound back like Leddie Brown would certainly help. With very little experience in the backfield returning in 2020, the Mountaineers will have to lean on him.

Stellar

A stellar season for Leddie Brown would likely have him be towards the top three rushers in the Big 12 conference. By doing so, the Mountaineers will have their premier rusher and will make a good springboard for him to have a monstrous season in 2021.

Standard

Over the last two seasons, Brown has averaged 99 carries, 406.5 yards and two touchdowns. In fact, his season totals are nearly identical. If he doesn't take that big stride, you'll likely see these types of numbers once again and a mediocre run game.

Subpar

For Leddie Brown to have a subpar season, he will have to average somewhere in the neighborhood of three yards per carry or less or have major fumbling issues. If he only averages about 50 yards or so a game on the ground, West Virginia will be in trouble.

My projected stats for Brown: 185 carries, 778 yards (4.2 avg), 6 TD.

Previous Players

No. 1 - T.J. Simmons

No. 2 - Jarret Doege

No. 3 - Trent Jackson

What type of season do you think Leddie Brown will have in 2020? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below!

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.