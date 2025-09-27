Stock Up, Stock Down: Evaluations from West Virginia's Humiliating Loss to Utah
Today marked the first start of the season for Jaylen Henderson at quarterback, and we found out more about him, as well as many others, following today's game. Here's my latest stock watch update.
Stock down: Rich Rodriguez
Two straight weeks of playing this brand of football is not a good look. I understand Utah may be one of the best teams in the Big 12, and Kansas is a pretty good team in its own right, but there are certain things that have nothing to do with who you're playing — false starts, holds, miscommunications, poor tackling, atrocious blocking, zero identity on offense — that all falls back on the head coach.
Stock down: Zac Alley
This doesn't mean I don't believe in Alley anymore, so don't get it twisted. Every player, coordinator, and coach is due to have a bad game or two throughout the season, and for Alley, one of those days was today. The team didn't tackle well, which continues to be a glaring problem, but today, they looked more confused than usual, failing to get lined up in time.
Stock down: QB Jaylen Henderson
Henderson finally got his opportunity to start, and whew, he did not make the most of it. Made a few questionable decisions in the pass game and failed to provide a spark for the offense. It's not the end of the road for him, but he doesn't have time to get things straightened out. Another outing like this will have Rich Rod quickly turning to one of the young pups.
Stock up: QB Khalil Wilkins
Wilkins immediately brought a spark to the offense. His running ability is real, and while his passing needs some development, there's still enough there to move the ball and score it now. He had a couple of throws that he short-armed, one of which would have gone for a touchdown to tight end Ryan Ward, who was wide-open. He should have caught it, but Wilkins also made it tough for him. The other was earlier in that same drive on a comeback route to Jeff Weimer. He had elite timing on it and even great ball placement, but just didn't put enough on it. It might not be a bad idea to just roll him out there and try to see if he can be the long-term answer.
Stock down: RG Kimo Makane'ole/RT Ty'Kieast Crawford
This duo has struggled all season, and today, that continued. Makane'ole went to double-team someone who was already being double-teamed, leading an open path to a sack on Jaylen Henderson.
Stock up: RG Donovan Haslem/RT Malik Agbo
Haslem grabbed QB Khalil Wilkins and pulled him forward close to the sticks and really helped the ground game, showing a ton of effort. Agbo helped spring the big explosive play by Jarod Bowie with a huge block downfield. It might be time to give them the starting nod.
Stock up: CB Nick Taylor
Taylor saw the field more than usual this week and made a handful of plays that suggest he can be a key piece to the future. Still needs to be in a reserve role this season, which he will be, but saw some flashes from him today, both in coverage and coming downhill to make a play.
