Mountaineers Now

2027 Kentucky QB Commit to Visit West Virginia for Utah Game

DJ Hunter will be in Morgantown this weekend for a visit.

Schuyler Callihan

DJ Hunter
In this story:

A couple of weeks ago, West Virginia had its biggest recruiting weekend of the season for the Backyard Brawl, and those recruits were treated to arguably one of the best games/atmospheres in the history of Milan Puskar Stadium.

This weekend, the Mountaineers will have some more recruits on hand, including 2027 quarterback DJ Hunter (6'1", 190 lbs), who is currently committed to Kentucky. Hunter initially picked the Wildcats over Marshall, Middle Tennessee, Ole Miss, and Virginia Tech, while receiving interest from Clemson, Florida State, Indiana, and Tennessee.

In 10 games as a freshman, Hunter completed 78-of-165 pass attempts for 1,135 yards, ten touchdowns, and five interceptions while rushing for 124 yards and a touchdown on 38 carries. This summer, he transferred from Bearden High School in Knoxville, Tennessee, to Buford High School in Georgia, a national football power.

Hunter has appeared in two games this season and has completed 17-of-33 pass attempts for 154 yards, one touchdown, and three interceptions. His rushing ability has made an impact, however, totaling 114 yards on 11 carries, raising his yards per carry average by 7.1 yards.

West Virginia currently has two verbal commits in the 2027 class in running back Armand Hill (West Mifflin, PA) and linebacker Minikon Johnson (Pittsburgh, PA).

The scouting report

Routinely rips the ball downfield and pushes the envelope at times to make the big play rather than checking down to a wide-open target. The arm strength is real and produces high velocity on his throws in an effortless throwing motion. The same can be said about his ability to run around and extend plays with his feet — effortlessly. Just a smooth athlete that can hit a home run at any moment in the pass or run game. Will need to learn the "you don't go broke making a profit" mindset in terms of finding those check downs and throwing higher percentage passes. That said, Hunter has "future Division I starter" written all over him, just needs to continue developing.

MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI

Cyncir Bowers Won’t Play This Week for WVU, and RB Depth Takes a Hit

Jaylen Henderson is Expected to Start at QB for West Virginia vs. Utah

WVU True Freshmen DJ Thomas and Amir Jenkins Are Already Turning Heads

WVU Is Betting Big on Obioha, but What Happens When He Needs a Breather?

Who Starts at QB for WVU vs. Utah? Who Could Be Next in Line to Play?

Published
Schuyler Callihan
SCHUYLER CALLIHAN

Schuyler Callihan is the publisher of West Virginia On SI and has been a trusted source covering the Mountaineers since 2016. He is the host of Between The Eers, The Walk Thru Game Day Show, and In the Gun Podcast. The Wheeling, WV native moved to Charlotte, North Carolina in 2020 to cover the Charlotte Hornets and Carolina Panthers.

Home/Recruiting