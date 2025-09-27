Jackson Fields Not Fully Cleared Yet as WVU Monitors Wrist Injury Ahead of Season
The frontcourt for West Virginia isn't exactly what you would consider "deep" in terms of depth. Harlan Obioha and Abraham Oyeadier are the only true centers on the roster, meaning first-year head coach Ross Hodge is going to have to play some small ball or move a four into that slot to fill some minutes.
One of the primary options to fill that role is Troy transfer Jackson Fields, who is making his way back from a wrist injury that required surgery over the summer.
Hodge provided a status update on Fields and how close he is to getting back into team drills.
“He can run. He was obviously never impacted from that area. He can shoot. He still is a couple weeks away from getting the pins out of his wrist. It’s his non-shooting hand, which is a blessing. He tries to mimic as many drills as he can offensively and defensively without a ball because you don’t want a random ricochet to hit his thumb. He’s progressing well and things are trending positively.”
As far as a timeline of when Fields will be back to 100% health and participating in all team activities, that is to be determined. It will all depend on how the wrist responds to each step of the rehab process.
In 95 career games (60 starts) with the Trojans, Fields averaged six points, 3.9 rebounds, and 0.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the floor and 32.4% from three-point range.
"Jackson brings with him NCAA Tournament and championship experience," Hodge said when Fields signed with the Mountaineers. "He is a versatile player who happens to be an incredible person. He also continues to improve, which speaks to his character and work ethic."
Shortly after choosing West Virginia, Fields told West Virginia On SI what sold him on the program.
"The coaching staff and the culture they are bringing with them from North Texas, as well as the love and support that Coach Hodge and the staff showed me on the phone."
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
2027 Kentucky QB Commit to Visit West Virginia for Utah Game
Cyncir Bowers Won’t Play This Week for WVU, and RB Depth Takes a Hit
Jaylen Henderson is Expected to Start at QB for West Virginia vs. Utah
WVU True Freshmen DJ Thomas and Amir Jenkins Are Already Turning Heads
WVU Is Betting Big on Obioha, but What Happens When He Needs a Breather?