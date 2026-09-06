Sunday Morning Thoughts: WVU's Opener Was a Warning, Not a Verdict

Things couldn't have gotten off to a better start for West Virginia in 2026 when running back Cam Cook ripped off a 72-yard scamper right out of the gate and then punched it into the end zone on the very next play.

Unfortunately, the Mountaineers were unable to coast to victory, as it seemed like they were well positioned to do so, leading 24-0 at the half. If QB Mike Hawkins Jr. doesn't fumble through the back of the end zone, it's 31-0, and the rout is on.

Yikes, that defense...

Sep 5, 2026; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers head coach Rich Rodriguez speaks with Coastal Carolina Chanticleers quarterback Deuce Bailey (2) after the game at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It was too good early for it to be true, I suppose. The defense was carved up for 373 yards through the air by redshirt freshman QB Deuce Bailey. Yes, he is a gifted player, but Zac Alley had no answers for him, like, at all.

And part of the blame goes to the players, too, who took bad angles getting to him in the pocket, allowing him to extend plays and make throws to move the sticks consistently. The linebackers, as I expressed my concern with in the preseason, did not perform well in pass coverage. They were giving up some catches, but also just not getting to their marks and having to chase guys. It gave me flashbacks of UAlbany QB Myles Burkett throwing for 306 yards on WVU back in 2024, and that defense turned out to REALLY struggle defending the pass.

We learned a lot about this team in the opener, and defensively speaking, all of the preseason concerns turned out to be valid. Sure, there is time to improve, but they'd better find answers in a hurry. The corners, safeties, and linebackers all need to be better. The only bright spot of the unit was the defensive line, which generated 25 pressures on Bailey.

Mike Hawkins Jr. wasn't fully unleashed

West Virginia University quarterback Michael Hawkins Jr. | Christopher Hall - West Virginia on SI

I'm not sure why Rich Rodriguez opted to throw the ball just 14 times. I understand wanting to establish your identity as a smashmouth football team, but when things aren't being blocked up well and the defense knows you aren't throwing it on 1st or 2nd down, you're not fooling anyone. Eight of Hawkins' 14 attempts came on 3rd down.

And it's not like Rodriguez HAD to run the football 61 times because Hawkins was struggling. He completed 11 of those 14 attempts and made some impressive throws, including the 49-yard touchdown to Armoni Weaver-Bomar. Why not have something attached in the RPO to flick it out to the perimeter more often? The quick game would have been there and pulled Coastal out of that loaded box look.

Holding stuff back for Virginia? I've seen that theory out there some, and I'm not sure if that's what Rodriguez was trying to do, but if so, why? You're trying to win a football game. It's not like in two weeks you are going to be doing stuff that's never been done before. Virginia isn't going to be floored when they see quick game concepts and RPOs where Hawkins is the option to throw it. It's a part of college football now. Every team does it.

For this offense to reach its full potential, Rodriguez is going to have to open up the playbook and have more balance in his calls. Against UT Martin? Meh, it is what it is, but you do need to throw it some next week so that Hawkins and these receivers aren't going into the Virginia game with limited in-game reps.

The very obvious reality

Sep 5, 2026; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers wide receiver Jaden Bray (5) celebrates with fans after defeating the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This team has a long way to go and not a whole lot of time to figure it all out. Should they have won yesterday's game by 20+? Absolutely. To use Rich Rod's own words, WVU "stunk in the second half." There's no other way to put it. Way too many penalties and a lack of execution on both sides of the ball led to a putrid second half.

I'm still not ready to write off this team after one game, though, despite the horrible second half. Why? Because it looked like a team that had 80+ new players on it and ZERO returning starters on defense. The talent is clearly better, as is the depth. The more football they play together, the better they will get.

Just look around at all of college football this week. You had some scores that were eyebrow-raisers, like Western Michigan (who got hosed) and Michigan; Texas Tech only beating Abilene Christian 33-10; Oklahoma State (everyone's preseason darling) losing to Tulsa, Rutgers LOSING to UMass, Michigan State beating Toledo by 10, Northwestern struggling for three quarters vs. South Dakota State, and the offenses of Baylor, Auburn, Colorado, Georgia Tech, TCU, Arkansas, and Vanderbilt all struggling in their first games. And there's more.

By no means am I saying what happened on Saturday is acceptable. It's not, so don't get it twisted.

I'm just simply showing that Week 1 isn't what it used to be when rosters had continuity. When just about everyone has 20-30+ transfers playing significant snaps, there's a chance it may not be pretty the first time out. If you're searching for something to make yesterday's game not feel like a loss, it would be that.