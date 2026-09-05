WVU Releases Game Day Depth Chart vs. Coastal Carolina
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It's time to rock and roll, folks! We are inching closer to kickoff here in Morgantown, and just moments ago, they passed out the official game day depth charts for both West Virginia and Coastal Carolina.
Not much has changed in the last few days, and of course, Rich Rodriguez is still not removing the OR between Mike Hawkins Jr. and Scotty Fox Jr., although Hawkins will get the start for the Mountaineers. Both teams trimmed the depth charts down to a two-deep, and we do have some answers as to the winners of battles on WVU's defense, including Zeke Durham-Campbell over Darius Wiley, which comes as no surprise, and Andrew Powdrell starting over Matt Sieg.
West Virginia's depth chart
OFFENSE
QB: Mike Hawkins OR Scotty Fox Jr.
RB: Cam Cook, Amari Latimer
WR (X): Jaden Bray, TaRon Francis
WR (SL): DJ Epps, Cyrus Traugh
WR (Z): John Neider, Cyrus Traugh
TE: Josh Sapp OR Ryan Ward
LT: Kevin Brown, Malik Agbo
LG: Nick Krahe, Lamarcus Dillard
C: Wes King, Josh Aisosa
RG: Bubba Grayson, Cam Griffin
RT: Carsten Casady, Aidan Woods
DEFENSE
EDGE: Zeke Durham-Campbell, Darius Wiley
DT: Corey McIntyre Jr., KJ Henson
NT: Nate Gabriel, Will LeBlanc
BAN: Harper Holloman, David Afogho
WILL: Cam Torbor OR Ashton Woods
MIKE: Ben Cutter, Tyler Stolsky
N/S: Geimere Latimer, Miles Khatri
CB: Chams Diagne, Keyshawn Robinson
CB: Nick Taylor, Jaire Rawlison
FS: Andrew Powdrell, Matt Sieg
BS: Kamari Wilson, Da'Mare Williams
SPECIAL TEAMS
K: Jack Cassidy OR Nate Flower
KO: Nate Flower, Jack Cassidy
H: Bryan Hansen, Mack Flynn
P: Bryan Hansen, Mack Flynn
LS: Macguire Moss, Kaden Seller
KR: DJ Epps OR Matt Sieg
PR: DJ Epps OR Matt Sieg
Coastal Carolina's Depth Chart
OFFENSE
QB: Deuce Bailey OR Tre Guerra
RB: Jevon Edwards OR Dominic Lee-Knicely
WR: Karmello English OR Clayton Coppock Jr.
WR: Tristian Gardner OR Goldie Lawrence
WR (SL): Robby Washington OR Colton Hinton
TE: Zach Courtney OR Cyrus Ellison
LT: Mason Barton OR Daniel Jones
LG: Josh Daniel OR Christian Loaiza
C: Kain McDonald OR Apisa Poumele
RG: Tray Franklin OR Gavin McLaughlin
RT: Daughtry Richardson, Johnathan Ashley
DEFENSE
DE: Chandavian Bradley OR Donovan Grayson
DT: DJ Wesolak OR Reggie Jean
DT: Ahmad Poole, Xzaiver Booker
DE: Mitchell Toney OR Ibrahim Diawara
SAM: Jesse Powell, Donald Quist
MIKE: Marcelius Pulliam OR Braxton Starnes
WILL: Se’Von McDowell OR Jordan Thomas
NB: Myles Woods or Azarel Juste
CB: Ja’Marion Wayne, Travis Roman
CB: Damill Bostic Jr. OR King White
SS: Jalen Lee, Chas Jackson
FS: Brandon Rose, Chris Henry
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Schuyler Callihan is the publisher of West Virginia On SI and has been a trusted source covering the Mountaineers since 2016. He is the host of Between The Eers, The Walk Thru Game Day Show, and In the Gun Podcast. The Wheeling, WV native moved to Charlotte, North Carolina in 2020 to cover the Charlotte Hornets and Carolina Panthers.Follow Callihan_