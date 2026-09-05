WVU Releases Game Day Depth Chart vs. Coastal Carolina

It's time to rock and roll, folks! We are inching closer to kickoff here in Morgantown, and just moments ago, they passed out the official game day depth charts for both West Virginia and Coastal Carolina.

Not much has changed in the last few days, and of course, Rich Rodriguez is still not removing the OR between Mike Hawkins Jr. and Scotty Fox Jr., although Hawkins will get the start for the Mountaineers. Both teams trimmed the depth charts down to a two-deep, and we do have some answers as to the winners of battles on WVU's defense, including Zeke Durham-Campbell over Darius Wiley, which comes as no surprise, and Andrew Powdrell starting over Matt Sieg.

West Virginia's depth chart

OFFENSE

QB: Mike Hawkins OR Scotty Fox Jr.

RB: Cam Cook, Amari Latimer

WR (X): Jaden Bray, TaRon Francis

WR (SL): DJ Epps, Cyrus Traugh

WR (Z): John Neider, Cyrus Traugh

TE: Josh Sapp OR Ryan Ward

LT: Kevin Brown, Malik Agbo

LG: Nick Krahe, Lamarcus Dillard

C: Wes King, Josh Aisosa

RG: Bubba Grayson, Cam Griffin

RT: Carsten Casady, Aidan Woods

DEFENSE

EDGE: Zeke Durham-Campbell, Darius Wiley

DT: Corey McIntyre Jr., KJ Henson

NT: Nate Gabriel, Will LeBlanc

BAN: Harper Holloman, David Afogho

WILL: Cam Torbor OR Ashton Woods

MIKE: Ben Cutter, Tyler Stolsky

N/S: Geimere Latimer, Miles Khatri

CB: Chams Diagne, Keyshawn Robinson

CB: Nick Taylor, Jaire Rawlison

FS: Andrew Powdrell, Matt Sieg

BS: Kamari Wilson, Da'Mare Williams

SPECIAL TEAMS

K: Jack Cassidy OR Nate Flower

KO: Nate Flower, Jack Cassidy

H: Bryan Hansen, Mack Flynn

P: Bryan Hansen, Mack Flynn

LS: Macguire Moss, Kaden Seller

KR: DJ Epps OR Matt Sieg

PR: DJ Epps OR Matt Sieg

Coastal Carolina's Depth Chart

OFFENSE

QB: Deuce Bailey OR Tre Guerra

RB: Jevon Edwards OR Dominic Lee-Knicely

WR: Karmello English OR Clayton Coppock Jr.

WR: Tristian Gardner OR Goldie Lawrence

WR (SL): Robby Washington OR Colton Hinton

TE: Zach Courtney OR Cyrus Ellison

LT: Mason Barton OR Daniel Jones

LG: Josh Daniel OR Christian Loaiza

C: Kain McDonald OR Apisa Poumele

RG: Tray Franklin OR Gavin McLaughlin

RT: Daughtry Richardson, Johnathan Ashley

DEFENSE

DE: Chandavian Bradley OR Donovan Grayson

DT: DJ Wesolak OR Reggie Jean

DT: Ahmad Poole, Xzaiver Booker

DE: Mitchell Toney OR Ibrahim Diawara

SAM: Jesse Powell, Donald Quist

MIKE: Marcelius Pulliam OR Braxton Starnes

WILL: Se’Von McDowell OR Jordan Thomas

NB: Myles Woods or Azarel Juste

CB: Ja’Marion Wayne, Travis Roman

CB: Damill Bostic Jr. OR King White

SS: Jalen Lee, Chas Jackson

FS: Brandon Rose, Chris Henry