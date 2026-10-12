West Virginia Releases Depth Chart Ahead of Cincinnati Matchup

West Virginia University head coach Rich Rodriguez released the depth chart ahead of Saturday’s matchup against the Cincinnati Bearcats at Mountaineer Field. Kickoff is scheduled for noon and the action will broadcast on TNT, TruTV and will be streamed on HBO Max.

The depth chart heading into the weekend has one adjustment with Georgia transfer safety Jacorey Thomas listed behind freshman Matt Sieg. It’s the first two-deep appearance after transferring to the program following the season-opener. Thomas Thomas spent rookie minicamp with the Carolina Panthers but did not sign a pro contract with them or any other NFL team. The senior appeared in the previous two games against Arizona and Iowa State.

OFFENSE

QB: Mike Hawkins Jr. OR Scotty Fox Jr., Jyron Hughley OR Max Brown

RB: Cam Cook, Amari Latimer, Christ Talley, Martavious Boswell

WR (X): Jaden Bray, Taron Francis, Landon Drumm

WR (Y): DJ Epps, Cyrus Traugh

WR (Z): John Neider, Cyrus Traugh, Keon Hutchins

TE: Josh Sapp OR Ryan Ward, Kade Bush OR Cam Ball

LT: Kevin Brown, Malik Agbo, DeShawn Woods

LG: Nick Krahe, Lamarcus Dillard

C: Wes King, Josh Aisosa OR Landon Livingston

RG: Amare Grayson, Cam Griffin

RT: Carsten Casady, Aidan Woods

Although he’s not listed on the depth chart, senior receiver Prince Strachan made his first start of the season last week and had a breakout performance, setting a career high five receptions for 121 yards. He appeared in the last four games, catching at least one pass in each of the last three games after battling back from a shoulder injury he suffered in the spring. He has nine catches for 167 yards on the year.

Of note, freshman running back Amari Latimer earned his first start of his career as the Mountaineer offense started the game against Arizona in a two-back set.

DEFENSE

EDGE: Zeke Durham-Campbell, Emerson Joy

DT: Corey McIntyre Jr., KJ Henson OR Yendor Mack

NG: Nate Gabriel, Will LeBlanc, Taylor Brown

BAN: Harper Holloman, David Afogho, Tobi Haastrup, Jeremiah Johnson

MIKE: Ben Cutter, Isaiah Patterson OR Tyler Stolsky

WILL: Ashton Woods OR Cam Torbor

N/S: Geimere Latimer II, Andrew Powedrell, Miles Khatri

CB: Chams Diagne, Keyshawn Robinson

CB: Nick Taylor, Jaire Rawlison

FS: Matt Sieg, Jacorey Thomas

BS: Kamari Wilson, Da'Mare Williams OR Kameron Reddic

SPECIAL TEAMS

K: Jack Cassidy OR Nate Flower

KO: Jack Cassidy, Nate Flower

H: Bryan Hansen, Mack Flynn

P: Bryan Hansen, Mack Flynn

LS: Macguire Moss, Kaden Seller

KR: DJ Epps OR Matt Sieg

PR: DJ Epps OR Matt Sieg

Junior quarterback Keyshawn Robinson earned his first start of the career last week against the Wildcats in place of the injured Nick Taylor.