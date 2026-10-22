Deion Sanders Coach Fired Market Heating Up on Kalshi

Prime Time is beyond his prime coaching days and is now in jeopardy of losing his job with the Colorado Buffaloes. Kalshi’s college football market is leaning toward Colorado firing Deion Sanders before the end of this season with a 90% chance.

Sanders came into the season with just an 18% chance that Colorado would fire him. He has seen his price surge following Colorado’s 2-4 start to the season. Kalshi settles the market based on whether Sanders is still with Colorado by February. A $10 trade that Sanders gets fired profits just $0.96.

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A discouraging run

Deion Sanders brought tons of hype when he became Colorado’s head coach in 2023. However, he has not brought the success that many were hoping for. In three full seasons for Colorado, he’s finished with under five wins twice, with his best season a 9-4 finish. In total, Sanders has gone 18-25 with a 0-1 bowl record and just one top-25 finish.

Recruiting has also taken a hit. All four of Colorado’s high school recruiting classes rank outside of the top-35. The only bright spot has been his recruiting through the transfer portal, in which he’s brought in a top-25 class each season.

Colorado has also struggled on both sides of the ball during Sanders' tenure. The Buffs have finished with a bottom-5 offense and defense in both the Big 12 and Pac-12 since hiring him.

Denver Post columnist Sean Keeler suggested that Colorado athletic director Fernando Lovo could pull the plug on Sanders sooner rather than later.

"Sanders has three-and-a-half seasons left on a five-year, $54-million contract,” Keeler wrote. “If I’m Lovo, as my Buffs are getting ready to host No. 11 Utah late Saturday night, what have I seen from the past two years of The Coach Prime Era to convince me that Sanders is going to right this ship?"

Going into Week 8, Colorado is 2-4 and 0-4 against Power 4 teams, including a 0-3 record in conference play. Looking at the rest of the season, the Buffs have three road games remaining as well as a matchup against No. 14 Houston that will continue to pose a threat to Sanders' job security.

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