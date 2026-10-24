TCU Head Coach Sonny Dykes Talks About Losing to WVU

West Virginia was able to come up with a big-time stop at the end of the game with David Afogho getting a strip sack of TCU QB Jaden Craig and linebacker Ben Cutter hopping on top of the football to seal the deal and give WVU a 24-2 victory.

After the game, TCU head coach Sonny Dykes met with the media and was visibly frustrated with his team's inability to finish off drives, going deep on every question with a high level of disappointment. Not much was said about West Virginia in his presser, mainly because he felt his team should have won the game and found a way not to.

Here's what Dykes had to say.

Giving up sacks in key situations

“They got us a couple of times today. They zero blitzed us on one of the sacks. We were supposed to throw hot; we didn’t do that. I didn’t see the last one. Somebody walked in front of me, so I can’t really tell you exactly what happened on the last sack. We’ve given up way too many (sacks), so that’s obviously something that we’ve got to get corrected and address, and we will.”

Losing a one-score game

“I think the biggest thing for us right now is just the inability to finish on offense. We drove the ball down the field to their end of the field over and over and over again, and then we shot ourselves in the foot. We had three turnovers on that side of the field. We missed a field goal. We turned the ball over on downs. You can’t do that.”

Losing a game they outgained West Virginia significantly

“We outgained them almost two to one. The time of possession was almost two to one. We were 8/14 on third down; they were 4/12. I mean, all the things that you look at that you say, ‘Okay, you’re going to win the game.’ We had 29 first downs; they had 17. We almost doubled them in first downs, almost doubled them in yards. We almost doubled them in time of possession; we converted over 50% of our third downs, they converted 30% of theirs, and you lose. It’s just a matter of not being able to make plays in critical situations, and it’s happened to us over and over and over again this year.”

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