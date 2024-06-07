The 2024-25 Big 12 Conference Bowl Schedule
Thursday afternoon, the 2024-25 College Football Bowl schedule was released.
The Big 12 has six bowl tie-ins, Valero Alamo Bowl, Pop Tarts Bowl, TaxAct Texas Bowl, AutoZone Liberty Bowl, Guaranteed Rate Bowl, and Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl and, in addition, the Big 12 Champion will receive an automatic bid and a first-round round bye to the conference champion in the new 12-team College Football Playoff format.
There is, however, a new wrinkle in bowl affiliation for the next two seasons. According to Brett McMurphy of the Action New Network, bowl games that were affiliated with the Pac 12 Conference, the Holiday Bowl, Las Vegas Bowl, Sun Bowl, Los Angeles Bowl, and Independence Bowl, will have their choice from Pac 12 “legacy members” along with Oregon State and Washington State to fill out the remaining contract through the 2025 season.
The Big 12 Conference added Arizona, Colorado, Arizona State and Utah to the league last summer while the Big 10 poached Oregon, Washington, UCLA, and USC as the first domino to fall and the ACC threw a lifeline and accepted Cal and Standford as Washington State and Oregan State are grasping to keep the Pac 12 alive.
Big 12 Conference Bowl Tie-Ins (by date)
Guaranteed Rate Bowl vs Big Ten, Thursday, Dec. 26, 5:30 p.m. EST, ESPN
AutoZone Liberty Bowl vs SEC, Friday, Dec. 27, 7:00 p.m. EST, ESPN
Pop-Tarts Bowl vs ACC/ND, Saturday, Dec. 28, 3:30 p.m. EST, ABC
Valero Alamo Bowl vs Pac-12, Saturday, Dec. 28, 7:30 p.m. EST, ABC
Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl vs. Pac 12, Saturday, Dec. 28, 9:15 p.m. EST, ESPN
TaxAct Texas Bowl vs SEC, Tuesday, Dec. 31, 3:30 p.m. EST, ESPN
Pac 12 Conference Bowl Tie-Ins
Holiday Bowl vs ACC (TBD)
LA Bowl vs Mountain West, Wednesday, Dec. 18, 9:00 p.m. EST, ESPN
Las Vegas Bowl vs Big 10, Friday, Dec. 27, 10:30 p.m. EST, ESPN
Valero Alamo Bowl vs Big 12, Saturday, Dec. 28, 7:30 p.m. EST, ABC
Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl vs Big 12, Saturday, Dec. 28, 9:15 p.m. EST, ESPN
Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl vs ACC/ND, Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2:00 p.m. EST, CBS
College Football Playoff Schedule
First-Round (the highest seeded teams, 5-12, will host the first round)
Game 1, Friday, Dec. 20 8:00 p.m. EST, ABC/ESPN
Game 2, Saturday, Dec. 21,12:00 p.m. EST, TNT
Game 3, Saturday, Dec. 21, 4:00 p.m. EST, TNT
Game 4, Saturday, Dec. 21, 8:00pm ET ABC/ESPN
Quarterfinals
Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl, Wednesday, Jan. 1, 1:00 p.m. EST, ESPN
Rose Bowl, Wednesday, Jan.1, 5:00 p.m. EST, ESPN
All State Sugar Bowl, Wednesday, Jan. 1, 8:45 p.m. EST, ESPN
Semifinals
Capital One Orange Bowl, Thursday, Jan. 9, 7:30 p.m. EST, ESPN
Goodyear Cotton Bowl, Friday, Jan. 10, 7:30 p.m. EST, ESPN
CFP National Championship (Atlanta)
Monday, Jan. 20, 7:30 p.m. EST, ESPN