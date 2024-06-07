Mountaineers Now

The 2024-25 Big 12 Conference Bowl Schedule

The Big 12 Conference Bowl tie-ins and schedule

Thursday afternoon, the 2024-25 College Football Bowl schedule was released.

The Big 12 has six bowl tie-ins, Valero Alamo Bowl, Pop Tarts Bowl, TaxAct Texas Bowl, AutoZone Liberty Bowl, Guaranteed Rate Bowl, and Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl and, in addition, the Big 12 Champion will receive an automatic bid and a first-round round bye to the conference champion in the new 12-team College Football Playoff format.

There is, however, a new wrinkle in bowl affiliation for the next two seasons. According to Brett McMurphy of the Action New Network, bowl games that were affiliated with the Pac 12 Conference, the Holiday Bowl, Las Vegas Bowl, Sun Bowl, Los Angeles Bowl, and Independence Bowl, will have their choice from Pac 12 “legacy members” along with Oregon State and Washington State to fill out the remaining contract through the 2025 season.

The Big 12 Conference added Arizona, Colorado, Arizona State and Utah to the league last summer while the Big 10 poached Oregon, Washington, UCLA, and USC as the first domino to fall and the ACC threw a lifeline and accepted Cal and Standford as Washington State and Oregan State are grasping to keep the Pac 12 alive.

Big 12 Conference Bowl Tie-Ins (by selection)

1. Valero Alamo Bowl vs Pac-12, Saturday, Dec. 28, 7:30 p.m. EST, ABC

2. Pop-Tarts Bowl vs ACC/ND, Saturday, Dec. 28, 3:30 p.m. EST, ABC

3. TaxAct Texas Bowl vs SEC, Tuesday, Dec. 31, 3:30 p.m. EST, ESPN

4. AutoZone Liberty Bowl vs SEC, Friday, Dec. 27, 7:00 p.m. EST, ESPN

5. Guaranteed Rate Bowl vs Big Ten, Thursday, Dec. 26, 5:30 p.m. EST, ESPN

6. Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl vs. Pac 12, Saturday, Dec. 28, 9:15 p.m. EST, ESPN

Big 12 Conference Bowl Tie-Ins (by date)

Guaranteed Rate Bowl vs Big Ten, Thursday, Dec. 26, 5:30 p.m. EST, ESPN

AutoZone Liberty Bowl vs SEC, Friday, Dec. 27, 7:00 p.m. EST, ESPN

Pop-Tarts Bowl vs ACC/ND, Saturday, Dec. 28, 3:30 p.m. EST, ABC

Valero Alamo Bowl vs Pac-12, Saturday, Dec. 28, 7:30 p.m. EST, ABC

Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl vs. Pac 12, Saturday, Dec. 28, 9:15 p.m. EST, ESPN

TaxAct Texas Bowl vs SEC, Tuesday, Dec. 31, 3:30 p.m. EST, ESPN

Pac 12 Conference Bowl Tie-Ins

Holiday Bowl vs ACC (TBD)

LA Bowl vs Mountain West, Wednesday, Dec. 18, 9:00 p.m. EST, ESPN

Las Vegas Bowl vs Big 10, Friday, Dec. 27, 10:30 p.m. EST, ESPN

Valero Alamo Bowl vs Big 12, Saturday, Dec. 28, 7:30 p.m. EST, ABC

Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl vs Big 12, Saturday, Dec. 28, 9:15 p.m. EST, ESPN

Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl vs ACC/ND, Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2:00 p.m. EST, CBS

College Football Playoff Schedule

First-Round (the highest seeded teams, 5-12, will host the first round)

Game 1, Friday, Dec. 20 8:00 p.m. EST, ABC/ESPN

Game 2, Saturday, Dec. 21,12:00 p.m. EST, TNT

Game 3, Saturday, Dec. 21, 4:00 p.m. EST, TNT

Game 4, Saturday, Dec. 21, 8:00pm ET ABC/ESPN

Quarterfinals

Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl, Wednesday, Jan. 1, 1:00 p.m. EST, ESPN

Rose Bowl, Wednesday, Jan.1, 5:00 p.m. EST, ESPN

All State Sugar Bowl, Wednesday, Jan. 1, 8:45 p.m. EST, ESPN

Semifinals

Capital One Orange Bowl, Thursday, Jan. 9, 7:30 p.m. EST, ESPN

Goodyear Cotton Bowl, Friday, Jan. 10, 7:30 p.m. EST, ESPN

CFP National Championship (Atlanta)

Monday, Jan. 20, 7:30 p.m. EST, ESPN

