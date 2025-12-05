Ex-Big Ten Defensive Line Commit K.J. Henson Signs with West Virginia
Today marks the final day of the early signing period, and West Virginia continues to add to its roster. Friday morning, junior college defensive lineman K.J. Henson (6'4", 275 lbs) signed with the Mountaineers, just a couple of days after decommitting from Minnesota.
Henson has also reeled in offers from Ball State, Charlotte, Colorado State, Jacksonville State, Kansas, Kansas State, Louisiana Tech, Middle Tennessee, Minnesota, North Texas, Purdue, Sam Houston, Toledo, Troy, and Western Michigan.
In nine games this season, Henson has tallied 38 tackles, eight tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks, and two pass breakups. He becomes the third player from Hutch CC to sign with the Mountaineers this recruiting cycle, joining cornerback Reyshawn Reynolds Jr. and Da'Mun Allen. There could be one more who joins the Hutch to WVU pipeline before it's all said and done, too.
WVU's Updated 2026 Signing Class
QB: Jyron Hughley, Wyatt Brown
RB: Lawrence Autry, Martavious Boswell, Chris Talley, Amari Latimer, SirPaul Cheeks
WR: Charlie Hanafin, Malachi Thompson, Robert Oliver, Keon Hutchins, Kedrick Triplett, Landon Drumm, Greg Wilfred
TE: Sam Hamilton, Kade Bush, Xavier Anderson
OL: Aidan Woods, Camden Goforth, Lamarcus Dillard, Rhett Morris, Kevin Brown, Deshawn Woods, Jonas Muya
DL: Carter Kessler, Cam Mallory, Kamdon Gillespie, Yendor Mack, Jaylen Thomas, KJ Henson
EDGE: Noah Tishendorf, Jeremiah Johnson
LB: Cameron Dwyer, Antoine Sharp, Trey McGlothlin
CB: Makhi Boone, Simaj Hill, Vincent Smith, Rayshawn Reynolds, Da'Mun Allen
S: Jayden Ballard, Emory Snyder, Miles Khatri, S Da'Mare Williams, Rickey Giles
P: Chase Ridley
ATH: Matt Sieg, John Johnson
