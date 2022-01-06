The Grass Hasn't Been Greener for Most WVU Transfers

As of this week there are over 3,000 college football players in the transfer portal. Hitting the portal has become the new norm which is becoming problematic for teams like West Virginia. You can't create depth anymore and when you have a roster full of three star talents, it's not going to end well.

We're now seeing players start off their college career at schools such as WVU, becoming a star, and then hitting the portal to land a big-time program. For example, Tykee Smith last offseason when he left for Georgia. Whether these players leave because of more national exposure, better chance at a national title, or in today's world, going to a school where they can earn more on a NIL deal, it's only benefiting the big boys. A few years ago, when four or five players transferred out you began to wonder if something is going on or wrong in the program. Now, if there are only four or five transfers, you consider it a win.

In terms of on the field production, WVU has only lost a handful of key contributors to the portal since Neal Brown arrived. The overwhelming majority of those who left transferred down to a Group of Five school or even down to the FCS level. As a matter of fact, 17 scholarship players have entered the transfer portal since the end of August. Of those, eleven are still in the portal. Three of six that have found a new home are now at a Group of Five school, two went to the FCS, and only one went to another Power Five school as seen below under 2021 official transfers.

2021 Official Transfers

LB VanDarius Cowan ----> Maryland

OT Parker Moorer ----> East Carolina

S Kerry Martin Jr. ----> Akron

TE T.J. Banks ----> Akron

LB Devell Washington ----> Northern Iowa

DL Darel Middleton ----> Alabama A&M

Last year, only five of 14 transfers landed at another Power Five school. Two landed in the FCS while the rest went to a Group of Five school.

2020 Official Transfers

QB Trey Lowe ----> Southern Miss

QB Austin Kendall ----> Louisiana Tech

RB Alec Sinkfield ----> Boston College

WR Zack Dobson ----> Tennessee State

WR Ali Jennings ----> Old Dominion

OT Junior Uzebu ----> Vanderbilt

OL Briason Mays ----> Southern Miss

OL Blaine Scott ----> Northern Colorado

DL Quay Mays ----> Arkansas State

DE Jeffery Pooler Jr. ----> Northwestern

EDGE Bryce Brand ----> Bowling Green

LB Charlie Benton ----> UAB

CB Dreshun Miller ----> Auburn

S Tykee Smith ----> Georgia

Getting a fresh start may seem appealing to some players, but sometimes it's not always the best option. More often than not, these transfers are not playing on the same big stage that they are in Morgantown and even if they are, it's not a guarantee that the grass will be greener on the other side. Look at cornerback Dreshun Miller for example. He had a hell of a year at WVU in 2020, bolted for Auburn, played in one game against Alabama State, and is now back in the portal once again.

I understand certain players wanting to transfer out due to a lack of playing time, being misused, not a fit, etc. However, what I don't understand is when established starters want to leave a program. And no, it's not just at WVU. If you go look at the portal, you'll see there are a large amount of starters that are looking to go elsewhere, especially quarterbacks and skill players. What a lot of these kids don't realize is that when you transfer, you're essentially starting all over. Unless you're an absolute stud, it's vey unlikely that a transfer is in a plug and play type of situation. You have to learn a whole new system/scheme, understand the role your new coaching staff wants you to play, build on the field chemistry with teammates, and so on.

At some point, the NCAA is going to have to step in (don't hold your breath) and do something to stop this path we're going down. Yes, athletes should be able to transfer if they truly feel like it's in their best interest, but it shouldn't be used as a tool to just go somewhere for more money, better chance at a title, and so on.

