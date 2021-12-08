Every offseason, there are a number of players who enter the name into the NCAA Transfer Portal not only at West Virginia but across the country.

Transfers happen due to coaching changes, playing time, scheme fit, family situations, and several other reasons. Heck sometimes, guys stay and get their degree despite not playing and then use their final year of eligibility to go elsewhere and try to get playing time at another school.

To help keep track of all the transfer madness, or college free agency as I like to call it, we have created this WVU Football Transfer Tracker to keep tabs as to which players have left the program, where they decided to go, and which players are transferring into WVU.

* - new name in portal

In transfer portal

LB James Thomas (entered 10/6)

DE Eddie Watkins (entered 10/7)

DL Darel Middleton (entered 10/13)

S Kerry Martin Jr. (entered 10/13)

LB Devell Washington (entered 10/26)

RB Avarius Sparrow (entered 10/29)

WR Sam Brown (entered 11/11)

OT Parker Moorer (entered 11/30)

LB VanDarius Cowan (entered 11/30)

WR Isaiah Esdale (entered 12/6)

Transferred to a new school

N/A

Transferred to WVU

RB Lyn-J Dixon (Clemson)

