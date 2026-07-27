The Safety Net: Ranking WVU's Best Backup Options at Every Offensive Position

The West Virginia depth chart isn't set in stone yet. I have my thoughts on how it will shake out, but even that could change throughout the month of camp, which is set to begin in a little over a week.

Per usual, there are a few spots on the roster that the coaches feel a little more comfortable with because of who is occupying the backup role.

Which position has the best backup on the offensive side of the ball for the Mountaineers? Let's rank all eleven of them.

No. 11: Left Tackle

Deshawn Woods

Starter: Carsten Casady

Backup: Deshawn Woods



Safety Net Rating: 2.7/10

We'll see how the offensive line shakes out. This could end up being Devin Vass, Malik Agbo, or perhaps someone else at this spot. We're not even sure which side starters Carsten Casady and Kevin Brown will be on at this point in time. Woods is a decent option, but he has to win that backup job first.

No. 10: Slot Receiver

WVU Footbal

Starter: DJ Epps

Backup: Armoni Weaver-Bomar



Safety Net Rating: 4.5/10

I can't go five or higher simply because Weaver-Bomar has to beat out Keon Hutchins. You could make the argument that having two solid backups at the position should have this spot a little higher, and I'd understand. Both Weaver-Bomar and Hutchins have to be consistent during the season first to earn that respect.

No. 9: Right Guard

Kansas State Footbal

Starter: Amare Grayson

Backup: Devin Vass



Safety Net Rating: 5.1/10

Vass is a starting-caliber offensive lineman. Unfortunately, he is blocked by Amare Grayson and Nick Krahe at the guard spots and was also a bit banged up during the spring. Fall camp will be crucial for him. Of the players on this list, he has the best chance of making a serious move up (or in this case, down the list) as one of the premier backups.

No. 8: Wide Receiver (X)

WVU Athletics Communications

Starter: Prince Strachan

Backup: TaRon Francis



Safety Net Rating: 5.3/10

Francis has everything needed to be a star down the line. It's going to take some time for him to reach that level, though. He didn't have a role at LSU as a true freshman and is having to learn a whole new offense and quarterback this season. He had some really solid moments in spring ball, but couldn't string many of those days together. Francis is the wild card. If he lives up to expectations, this receiving unit gets a major boost.

No. 7: Right Tackle

WVU Athletics Communications

Starter: Kevin Brown

Backup: Malik Agbo



Safety Net Rating: 6.0/10

Agbo was too light to play a bunch of meaningful snaps last season, so the strength staff made it a priority to get him up to a playable weight of 301 lbs. The coaches have been thrilled with the progress he's made over the last several months and felt like he had a strong spring. There's a chance he could open the year as the starting right tackle, but I'd still bet that it goes to the true freshman, Kevin Brown.

No. 6: Tight End

Dec 27, 2025; Bronx, NY, USA; Clemson Tigers tight end Josh Sapp (5) gains yards after catch as Penn State Nittany Lions cornerback Jahmir Joseph (23) pursues during the second half of the 2025 Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Starter: Ryan Ward

Backup: Josh Sapp



Safety Net Rating: 6.1/10

Sapp and Mississippi State transfer Cam Ball are battling for that number two spot, and regardless of who wins that job, I have the tight end spot at No. 6. They are very close talent-wise despite bringing a different skill set to the table. All three tight ends will see snaps, so this group is in pretty good shape, assuming they stay healthy.

No. 5: Wide Receiver (Z)

WVU Athletics Communications

Starter: Jaden Bray

Backup: John Neider



Safety Net Rating: 7.3/10

If you are a big reader of my stuff, you know by now that I am very high on John Neider. He has the potential to be a starter as early as next season, and if he had to fill in for Bray (noted injury history), I think WVU would be just fine. He is still scratching the surface of his potential, considering he was a high school quarterback.

No. 4: Left Guard

Jacksonville State Athletics

Starter: Nick Krahe

Backup: Cam Griffin



Safety Net Rating: 7.5/10

Griffin is the Swiss Army Knife of the offensive line. He has played all five positions throughout his career, but spent last season as the starting left guard at Jax State. I don't expect Griffin to only get opportunities in place of Krahe. He will be in the mix at center and right guard, and could even be a backup option at tackle as well. Griffin knows exactly what Rick Trickett is looking for and can do it at a high level.

No. 3: Quarterback

WVU Athletics Communications

Starter: Mike Hawkins Jr.

Backup: Scotty Fox Jr.



Safety Net Rating: 8.0/10

When you have a guy who logged five starts as a true freshman as your backup, you're in a pretty good spot at quarterback. While Fox may not be ready to be the full-time starter, he is fully capable of going in there and getting the job done if needed. He knows the offense, the expectations from Rich Rod, and has experience to call back on. This is the best two-deep at quarterback West Virginia has had in quite some time.

No. 2: Center

West Virginia University offensive lineman Landon Livingston | Christopher Hall – West Virginia on SI

Starter: Wes King

Backup: Landen Livingston



Safety Net Rating: 9.2/10

Livingston started at center last year and was one of the most consistent pieces up front, alongside Nick Krahe. It looks like Wyoming transfer Wes King may edge him out for the starting spot, and if that's the case, WVU has a seasoned vet with starting experience as a backup. If needed, Livingston could also go in at guard as well.

No. 1: Running Back

Amari Latimer

Starter: Cam Cook

Backup: Amari Latimer



Safety Net Rating: 10/10

A ten? Yes, a ten. Latimer is a freak of nature and could start at a lot of places, including here at West Virginia, if it weren't for Cam Cook. He is not your typical freshman running back, and the country will realize that very early in September. Most teams would be in a tough spot if they had to start a true freshman at running back, but if something were to happen to Cook, West Virginia would be more than okay. Obviously, it would put a dent in the depth of the backfield, but Latimer can do some special things.