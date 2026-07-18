Every Starter on WVU's Roster Has One Question to Answer — Here's What They Are

Earlier this month, I put out an updated offensive and defensive depth chart projection ahead of West Virginia’s fall camp. Now, I want to take a closer look at each of the 22 players I have projected to start and discuss the one question I have about them.

QB Mike Hawkins Jr.

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The question: Just how good can he be?

By now, you are probably well aware of how high I am on Hawkins and his potential. The skillset is next level, and it’s only a matter of time before the rest of the country catches on. I’ve watched a lot of his tape, and spoken with several people who know him extremely well, including a couple inside the WVU building, and they all come back, saying the same thing — he’s a stud. I don’t question whether or not Hawkins will be a good starting quarterback for the Mountaineers, but rather how soon it will happen and to what degree in 2026. If everything plays out as it is expected, WVU will turn some heads this year and probably win more games than the prognosticators believe.

RB Cam Cook

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The question: Can he shoulder a heavy workload at the Power Four level?

Last year at Jacksonville State, Cook was an absolute workhorse, the bell cow for the Gamecocks from the first game all the way to the finish. He led Conference USA with 295 rushing attempts, giving him an average of 22.7 carries per game. With all of the inexperience that sits behind him this fall, you know Rich Rod is going to want to give him the ball as much as possible because he’s experienced and is someone who has already done it at the highest level, dating back to his time at TCU. He was the bell cow at Jacksonville State, but doing it at the Group of Six level is much different. Can he handle the wear and tear of a growing nine-game Big 12 conference slate and still be one of the best rushers in the country?

WR Prince Strachan

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The question: Can he unlock his potential this fall?

Strachan flashed potential in his two years at Boise State, recording 37 catches for 578 yards and three touchdowns. There is a reason why this dude was heavily pursued by USC and was well thought of by their coaching staff a year ago. An ankle injury got in his way early, and he was unable to bounce back into the rotation. The same potential that USC saw exists. The question is whether or not he becomes a consistent, reliable target this fall in his first true season at the Power Four level or if that will be in 2027.

WR DJ Epps

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The question: Will he improve his post-catch production?

He averaged 10.9 yards per reception last year, which is pretty solid production for a slot receiver. However, he didn’t rip off a ton of explosive plays, with just two going more than 22 yards and only one over 40 yards. The speed, shiftiness, and acceleration are all there for him to be a dynamic player after the catch, and if he becomes that, it will make West Virginia’s offense that much more dangerous.

WR Jaden Bray

West Virginia University receiver Jaden Bray | Christopher Hall – West Virginia on SI

The question: Easy. Can he stay healthy?

Since the day he set foot in Morgantown, the coaching staff — old and new — have raved about his ability to make contested catches. He brings excellent length and physicality to the perimeter, which was needed in the worst of ways a year ago. Unfortunately, he has been bothered by a bad foot over the past two years, limiting him to just seven games. If Bray is healthy, he can be a true No. 1 receiver and a potential All-Big 12 selection.

TE Ryan Ward

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The question: Will he be THE GUY at tight end?

Ward is viewed as a pass-catching tight end, but he held his own in pass protection a year ago in extremely limited opportunities (29 pass pro snaps). His struggles really showed up in the run game, and for him to take the next step, he has to become a more complete player in that regard. Clemson transfer Josh Sapp and Mississippi State transfer Cam Ball are pushing for playing time and could surpass him on the depth chart if they show more consistency in the blocking game.

LT Carsten Casady

UConn Football

The question: Left side or right side?

The UConn transfer played exclusively at right tackle in 2025, and the year prior, he saw action at both center and right guard. WVU views him as an offensive tackle, but has repped him on both sides, just like they have with true freshman Kevin Brown. Right now, I have him on the left side, but I wouldn’t be shocked in the slightest if Brown lines up here, flipping Casady to the right side. It will all boil down to their comfort level in putting a true freshman at left tackle, protecting the quarterback’s blindside, as well as how the unit gels together with that particular alignment.

LG Nick Krahe

West Virginia University offensive lineman Nick Krahe | Christopher Hall - West Virginia on SI

The question: Will the move to guard improve his run blocking?

By moving Krahe inside, the Mountaineers will get more athleticism on the interior and a guy who can really move and climb up to the second level in a hurry. There were times last year when Krahe really struggled in the run game, and I often wonder how much of that was him playing out of position versus a lack of experience. Rick Trickett knows what the hell he is doing, so I fully believe that kicking him inside will unlock his potential. Does the move result in significant improvement in the ground game, though?

C Wes King

Dec 30, 2023; Tucson, AZ, USA; Wyoming Cowboys guard Wes King (78) against the Toledo Rockets during the Arizona Bowl at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The question: Can King hold off Landen Livingston and Cam Griffin?

When King first committed to WVU, I expected him to be the starting left guard with Landen Livingston holding onto his job at center. He repped here in the spring, in addition to the ultra-versatile Jacksonville State transfer Cam Griffin. For much of the off-season, I believed that Livingston would hold onto his job, but the more I hear about King, the more I believe he will be in the starting lineup. And the only way I see that happening is with him winning the center job. Don’t expect Livingston or Griffin to go away quietly, though.

RG Amare "Bubba" Grayson

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The question: Does length give Grayson trouble?

At 6’1”, Grayson isn’t the biggest offensive lineman in the world, and it’s a big reason as to why he had to go to the lower levels to begin his career. He has played just two games against Power Four opponents, but he only saw significant action against UCF, where he had some troubles in pass protection. Will the size and overall length of defensive linemen in the Big 12 be an issue for him? If not, he may be one of the best under-the-radar portal pick-ups by the Mountaineers this off-season.

RT Kevin Brown

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The question: Can Brown win a starting job out of fall camp?

The true freshman has been everything that Rich Rod and Co. have expected and then some. With what he did in those 15 practices in spring ball, he positioned himself to be a week one starter, which is pretty remarkable, even with all of the hype and expectations surrounding him. Will he get that to the finish line, though? Malik Agbo and others will be pushing throughout the month of August and bringing more experience to the table, for what that’s worth. I do believe he will get the job done and win the starting gig, but it will be something everyone is closely watching as camp moves along.

4:

DL Zeke Durham-Campbell

Ezekiel Durham-Campbell

The question: Can he live up to the expectations as WVU's top defender?

After a stellar year at Coastal Carolina, Durham-Campbell is looking to prove his worth at the power four level. A year ago, West Virginia expected big things out of Jimmori Robinson, and once he got cleared, he never really popped as everyone had hoped he would. Durham-Campbell is the guy that they need to lead the charge this fall in the front seven.

DL Nate Gabriel

West Virginia University defensive lineman Nate Gabriel | Christopher Hall - West Virginia on SI

The question: Can Gabriel play at a high level against the physical teams?

Gabriel, like many of his other teammates along the defensive line are at a size disadvantage, weighing under three bills. In 2025, he had a rough go of it against the physical, run-first teams, such as Pitt, Utah, BYU, and UCF. For WVU to take a step, they need Gabriel to play at a higher level against those types of teams.

DL Corey McIntyre Jr.

Corey McIntyre Jr.

The question: Is this the year McIntyre turns the corner?

McIntyre dealt with some injuries early in his career, and last season, he started to show some promise in the back half of the season. I don’t want to say that this is a do-or-die time for him; however, if he wants to hold on to his job, he is going to have to bring it early in the year. Consistency wasn’t much of an issue for him last fall, but he has to elevate his game, particularly against the run. JUCO transfer KJ Henson will see time here as well.

EDGE Harper Holloman

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The question: More than just pressure?

Last year at Western Kentucky, Holloman racked up 42 pressures, 35 hurries, and six QB hits, but only managed to bring the quarterback down to the ground two times. Missing 14 tackles and having a 27.5% missed tackle rate certainly played into that low sack total. He was the Mountaineers' best pass rusher in the spring, for what it’s worth.

LB Ben Cutter

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The question: Are the pass coverage grades from last year legit?

According to Pro Football Focus, Cutter had a pass coverage grade of 84.0 last season. He struggled in that area the previous two years, so I wonder if that grade will hold up when he plays in roughly 70 to 80 more plays against the pass in what should be more competitive games.

LB Malachi Hood

Illinois linebacker Malachi Hood (45) tackles Tennessee running back Daune Morris (19) during the first quarter of the Liberty Mutual Music City Bowl at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Tuesday, Dec. 30, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The question: Can he handle a heavy workload?

When Hood played in more than 30 snaps for Illinois last season, he played either OK or subpar. When he was more of a rotational backer, he seemed to be a little sharper. The Mountaineers are very young at the linebacker spot, so he could be forced to play a bunch of snaps, especially if Cam Torbor needs a little more time to develop.

CB Chams Diagne

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The question: Is Diagne truly CB1?

Throughout the spring and all off-season long, I have heard nothing but positive reviews about Georgia State transfer Chams Diagne. With very little experience and production in that position room, it will be pivotal for Diagne to play really good football and give the coaching staff one less problem to worry about. Eliminating big plays after the catch is something he has to deliver on. Last season, he allowed 12.7 yards per reception.

CB Nick Taylor

West Virginia University defensive back Nick Taylor | Christopher Hall – West Virginia on SI

The question: Is the move from safety the right call?

With West Virginia searching for help at corner, the coaching staff moved Taylor from safety down to corner and is vying for a starting job. I liked what he showed in that game against Utah last year, bringing some physicality against a physical team. He played corner at Appalachian State and had pretty good success there in limited snaps across seven games. Does the move back to corner unlock his potential?

N/S Geimere Latimer

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The question: Can he emerge as the leader of this defensive unit?

With there being so many new faces on this defense and 11 new starters, defensive coordinator Zac Alley is going to need a couple of players to step up and be an extension of the coaching staff on the field. Latimer, having played in the system before at Jacksonville State, should be one of those guys. He didn’t quite have the year he wanted to at Wisconsin, and feels like a bounce back is in store, primarily because he is more comfortable in this scheme.

S Andrew Powdrell

Andrew Powdrell

The question: Does the spring production carry over to the fall?

Powdrell was one of the spring ball darlings and has become somewhat of a hidden gem in the transfer portal for the Mountaineers. He may not have elite size, but the speed is legit, and he packs a punch when he delivers a hit. He is one of the handful of guys that Rich Rod Rodriguez has talked about unprompted several times, showing just how much confidence and trust have been built there. Now, can that carry over to the season?

S Kamari Wilson

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The question: Will he be able to clean up the missed tackles that plagued him a year ago?

Wilson was one of the best players across the board for the Memphis defense in 2025; however, if there is one area that he would probably like to get fixed, it would be the missed tackles. When you are a part of that last line of defense, you can’t afford to take bad angles or whiff trying to make a big play. He had a missed tackle rate of 17.1%, so cutting that number in half should be the goal.