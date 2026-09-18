The Walk Thru Game Day Show: West Virginia vs. Virginia Preview + Prediction

It's time for another episode of The Walk Thru Game Day Show, and boy, do we have a dandy for you. West Virginia has a chance to improve to 3-0 for the first time since 2018 and can do so in fashion with a win over 25th-ranked Virginia.

The Rundown

Segment 1: Statement Opportunity

The Mountaineers are 2-0, but this is the first real test for this team, and it's one that can change the entire narrative for the 2026 season. It's been a while since West Virginia has been nationally relevant, and if they win this one, it will have a lot of people talking.

Segment 2: Gene's main concerns through two weeks

Because Eugene wasn't with us for the Mountaineer Postgame Show last week, I toss it over to him to have the floor to speak about some of the troubling things he's seen in the first two games, most of which are centered around communication.

Segment 3: Trivia

This week's question: Dating back to 2012, West Virginia is 3-3 in neutral-site games, excluding bowl matchups. Who are the three teams they beat?

Segment 4: Napoleon's Dynamite/Players to Watch

Eugene is going with the Denver, NC native (just north of Charlotte), Ben Cutter, for his player of the game to watch. I give the Mountaineer to watch on offense and one player on each side of the ball for Virginia.

Segment 5: West Virginia vs. Virginia Game Preview

We start the breakdown with WVU's defense versus Virginia's offense and then spin the block to the other side. I give some interesting stats that give you an idea of what makes Virginia's defense so good and where the sweet spot is for the Mountaineers.

Segment 6: Week 3 Pick'ems

22 Houston at 13 Texas Tech, 8 PM (FRI ON FOX)

16 SMU at 23 Louisville, 3:30 PM (ESPN2)

7 LSU at 8 Ole Miss, 7:30 PM (ABC)

Virginia Tech at Maryland, 7:30 PM (FS1)

Virginia vs. West Virginia, 7:30 PM (ACCN)

If you haven't yet, head on over to our YouTube page, West Virginia On SI (@SI_WVU), and drop your picks in the comment section. If you nail all five, you will win an autographed picture from Eugene Napoleon. Also, while you are there, hit that subscribe button. You'll get a notification the second a new episode of Between The Eers, The Walk Thru GameDay Show, or Mountaineer Postgame drops.

Football season show schedule:

Between The Eers: Sundays, Tuesdays, and Wednesdays

The Walk Thru GameDay Show: Thursdays

Mountaineer Postgame Show: Immediately after the game