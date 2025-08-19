The WVU Fan Favorite at QB1 Is Clear, but Rich Rod Keeps His Cards Hidden
We're just a little over one week away from the West Virginia season opener against Robert Morris, and no one knows who the starting quarterback is going to be, which is just how head coach Rich Rodriguez likes it.
“If you had a guy clearly separate and you’re like, ‘He’s it!’ I would maybe know that myself, but I wouldn’t…there’s no reason for me to say that. And there’s really no reason for me to really include anybody else in that other than Rhett. It may happen, it may not happen. In my mind, I would kind of think I know where we’re at, but we’ll watch today’s practice, and I’m really going to have to evaluate all week what our true order is because again, you can only play one at a time. I have an idea where they’re at right now, and I’m seeing if somebody will separate in the next six, seven days.”
Rodriguez has been surprisingly pleased with all five quarterbacks who are getting reps, seeing progress in each of them since the start of fall camp. There's a strong chance that multiple quarterbacks will play this season, especially in the opener, but who will ultimately be the guy?
We asked Mountaineer fans that question last week in a poll on X, and to no surprise, the guy they know most, Nicco Marchiol, won with 84.4% of the vote. Texas A&M transfer Jaylen Henderson netted 12.8%, Charlotte transfer Max Brown received 1.1%, while "other," aka Khalil Wilkins/Scotty Fox Jr., pulled in 1.7%
Fortunately, Rodriguez doesn't necessarily have to have a true starter by the season opener. Unlike previous years, where the Mountaineers would open up the season against a Power Four opponent, mostly on the road, they'll kick things off against an FCS foe. The first quarterback that trots out for the season opener may not end up being the guy, too. Last year at Jacksonville State, Tyler Huff, the team's eventual starter, didn't begin in that role.
